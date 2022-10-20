Prep Football Division 1 Playoffs: Chi-Hi, Appleton North enter postseason on lengthy win streaks

The Chi-Hi football team earned a surprise on Saturday morning.

As the team awaited its postseason fate, the Cardinals learned they would have a home game — something the program has not had since 2015.

Chi-Hi earned a No. 3 seed for the Division 1 playoffs and open at Dorais Field on Friday night against No. 6 Appleton North. A tight eight-team grouping features six teams with at least seven wins, including the Cardinals (7-2). Unbeaten Bay Port earned the top seed, and Big Rivers co-champion Hudson (8-1) is the No. 2 seed. That presumably left four teams to make up seeds three through six, and it was Chi-Hi ended up at No. 3 to face the Lightning (7-2) while No. 4 Wausau West (8-1) hosts No. 5 Wisconsin Rapids (7-2).

Appleton North finished third in the Fox Valley Association behind Kimberly and Neenah and enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak since back-to-back losses to those schools in the middle of the season.

“They’re a good football team, obviously,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Appleton North. “They play in an extremely good conference. Their training facilities are second to none in the state, including the Badgers. It’s a very, very strong football school, and they’re a good team.”

Appleton North boasts a strong defense that has pitched four shutouts and not allowed more than 21 points in a game so far this season. Offensively, the Lightning are led by quarterback Luke Kritzer (996 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions, according to WisSports.net) and running back Jack Robinson (535 rushing yards and two scores).

Friday will be the first playoff game hosted by the Cardinals since a 17-6 victory over Menomonie in the third round of the Division 2 playoffs on Nov. 6, 2015. Since that win, the Cardinals have played playoff games at Stevens Point, Hudson, Kimberly and Pulaski.

“The past few years it seems like we’ve been all over the dang state, and now we finally get to play at home and our kids deserve it,” Raykovich said. “They worked for it, they earned it and I’m just so happy for them.”

The Cardinals enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak after routing Superior 42-7 in last Friday’s homecoming game to cap the regular season. Like the Lighting, the Cardinals lost two games in a row early in their conference season and have rebounded since then. Losses to Hudson and Menomonie in early September are now a distant memory as the Cardinals have on their last five, including a 20-14 overtime win over River Falls, a conference co-champion that is a top seed in the Division 2 playoffs.

The offensive has hit its stride in recent weeks, averaging nearly 280 yards on the ground during the win streak. The defense has allowed 14 points or fewer in four of those five games and like Appleton North has yet to allow more than 21 points in a game.

“It’s the kids on the field that are doing that,” Raykovich said of his team’s surge. “We give them the recipe during the week, and they’re the ones that have to bake the product and they’re doing a heck of a job. All glory and honor goes to the kids.”

Chi-Hi snapped a four-game playoff losing streak last season with a 22-21 overtime win at Stevens Point in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs. The program had significant turnover entering this year, but new players have stepped up all around the lineup.

“They’re just a wonderful bunch of kids to be around,” Raykovich said. “The leadership the seniors have shown has been incredible, and they’ve really paved a path for our younger kids to follow along the tradition.”

The Cardinals have made an effort to stay healthy and fresh by limiting contact in practice, and Raykovich feels his team is seeing the benefits over the last month.

“We are doing everything in our power at practice to keep the kids healthy,” Raykovich said. “Everything possible, believe me.”

Friday marks the first time the Cardinals and Lightning have met on the football field. The winner moves on to the second round of the playoffs to meet either No. 7 D.C. Everest or No. 2 Hudson next week.