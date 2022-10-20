Prep Football Division 5 Playoffs: Bloomer hits stride in second half to return to postseason

The difference has been noticeable from the first half to the second half of the regular season for the Bloomer football team.

The Blackhawks started 0-4 before winning three of their final five games to help make the Division 5 playoffs with a Friday matchup at Saint Croix Falls.

The contrast is noticeable, but 19th-year Bloomer coach John Post said he can't point to a specific reason for the turnaround.

“We started out the year with a different team than we have now and blah, blah blah. It is what it is," Post said. "If we played like we have been we’d probably be 6-3, but that doesn’t matter anymore now. (Saint Croix) Falls is a good team, and I’m sure we’re going to have to play well to beat them. We’re not going to go there and expect not to win. We’re going to do our best.”

The first four games went about as poorly as possible for the Blackhawks, who were outscored by a 151-22 margin in lopsided defeats to Somerset, Eau Claire Regis, Saint Croix Falls and Cameron.

But from there things started to turn around. Bloomer earned its first win of the season by beating Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34-7 on Sept. 16 before suffering a 28-22 loss to Cumberland a week later in a game the Blackhawks led until the final minutes. Back-to-back shutout victories over Barron and Spooner kept postseason hopes alive until Bloomer battled unbeaten Heart O'North Conference champion Northwestern to a 22-6 defeat last Friday.

“I don’t know what to say. We played Northwestern pretty well," Post said. "That was an even game until the last four minutes. Statistically you take away two of their big plays, and we win. It comes down to a couple plays hopefully. We’re going to go play the football game and see what happens.”

Defensively, the Blackhawks have tightened things up in the second half of the season while the offense has found an identity running with quarterback Gabe Prince. The junior signal caller has run for 795 yards and seven touchdowns in the past five games.

Bloomer (3-6) is the No. 8 seed in its Division 5 bracket and hits the road to face a familiar foe with top-seeded Saint Croix Falls. The Saints (8-1) earned the No. 1 seed over Northwestern and enter Friday's game on a five-game winning streak since falling to the Tigers 36-28 on Sept. 9.

Junior running back Aiden Meador has run for 1,283 yards and 18 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, to lead the offense for the Saints. Saint Croix Falls had a week off last week as Barron forfeited their previously scheduled regular season finale. Meador ran for 236 yards and five scores in a 38-8 win over Bloomer on Sept. 2.

A lot has changed for both programs since that game in the third week of the regular season.

“I don’t think we’re the team people think maybe we are. But maybe Falls is the real deal," Post said. "They’ve got their issues, too. I just know we’re going to go play our game and if it works hopefully it will go well, and if they’re ass kickers hats off to them.”

Bloomer leads the all-time series 4-3 in a short series made up of streaks. The Blackhawks won the first four games and the Saints have won the previous three contests.

Friday's winner moves onto the second round of the playoffs to meet either No. 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau or No. 4 Colby in the second round.