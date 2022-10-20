Prep Football Division 5 Playoffs: Stanley-Boyd shows flair for dramatic in return to postseason

The Stanley-Boyd football team had its back against the wall last Friday.

But the Orioles stepped up when they had to most and are still playing.

Friday's 24-21 come-from-behind victory over Elk Mound kept Stanley-Boyd in playoff contention, and Saturday the Orioles learned they were part of the Division 5 playoff field as a No. 7 seed and will open the postseason at No. 2 Northwestern on Friday night.

Stanley-Boyd (4-5) trailed Elk Mound 21-9 late in the third quarter Friday, needing a win to keep its postseason hopes alive. Logan Burzynski threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cole Brenner to cut the deficit to 21-16 after three before Burzynski ran in from 2 yards out with 3:07 left to put the Orioles in front. Stanley-Boyd held off one final push by the Mounders with senior lineman Grant Hatfield coming through with a pair of quarterback sacks to snuff out the Elk Mound rally.

“They made some big plays," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said of the win. "I think they wanted the chance to keep playing and win their last game at home. It was exciting.”

Games going down to the wire has been a common theme for the Orioles this season. Stanley-Boyd trailed in the third quarter in three of its four wins during the regular season. Marathon jumped out to a 28-7 lead in its nonconference matchup against the Orioles in late August before Stanley-Boyd battled back to score a 36-28 overtime win. Neillsville/Granton owned a 24-19 lead in the third quarter at the end of September before the Orioles bounced back to score a 33-30 win.

Overall, the Orioles have won three of their last four games after starting the season 1-4. A young Stanley-Boyd program outside of quarterback and in the trenches has grown as the season has gone on, and Koenig believes the extra practice that comes with a playoff berth is important.

“It’s tremendous. Not only a great opportunity for the seniors to keep playing high school football for another chance but for everybody," Koenig said. "The extra weeks of practice, being able to build on the knowledge they’ve built up throughout the season and make it that much easier next time to learn it and understand what’s going on and just to see things offensively and defensively against a different opponent allows them to see the scheme in greater detail because the adjustments become more evident. They get a better understanding of the game.”

The Orioles drew a tough opening opponent in the form of the Heart O'North Conference champion Tigers. Northwestern (9-0) scored at least 36 points in eight of its nine wins and allowed more than eight points on just two occasions.

Quarterback Luke Sedin has completed 58 of 98 passes for 1,138 yards and 16 touchdowns against just two interceptions, according to WisSports.net. Running back Tanner Kaufman has 944 yards on just 108 carries with 14 touchdowns, and wide receiver Jace Nelson has been Sedin's favorite target with 24 receptions for 364 yards and four scores.

Friday's meeting marks the first time the two programs have met in the 21th century. Northwestern and Stanley-Boyd split two postseason meetings in the mid-1990s. The Tigers won the first 32-7 on Oct. 25, 199,4 in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs before Stanley-Boyd answered with a 21-0 shutout on the way to a Division 4 state championship on Nov. 4, 1995.

The winner Friday night moves onto the second round of the playoffs to meet the victor between No. 6 Durand-Arkansaw at No. 3 La Crosse Aquinas next week.

“I know Northwestern’s a great football team," Koenig said. "They have a great tradition up there and do a lot of things really well. It’ll be a tough game.”

Up Next Division 5 Playoffs First Round (7) Stanley-Boyd at (2) Northwestern When: Friday, 7 p.m. Records: Stanley-Boyd (4-5), Northwestern (9-0)

Stanley-Boyd at Northwestern Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 21, Northwestern 0 (1995 playoffs) All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 2-1 Matchup: The Orioles travel north to Maple to face the Tigers in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs...Northwestern won the Heart O'North Conference championship during the regular season...Quarterback Luke Sedin (1,138 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net) and running back Tanner Kaufman (944 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) lead the Northwestern offense...Friday's meeting marks the third time in four all-time matchups the two teams have met in the playoffs. Northwestern and Stanley-Boyd have split their previous two matchups with the Orioles beating Northwestern 15-0 in a nonconference contest on Sept. 21, 1979 in the first meeting.