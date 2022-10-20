Prep Football Division 6 Playoffs: Cadott getting back to basics entering first-ever home postseason contest

Ten years ago, the Cadott football team started a season it could not finish.

Friday night, the Hornets will host the program’s first-ever home playoff game.

Cadott (6-3) ended the season on a two-game losing streak but still earned a No. 3 seed for the Division 6 playoffs and will host Ladysmith (6-3) on Friday evening to start the postseason. Both the Hornets and Lumberjacks enter the postseason on two-game skids with eyes on a victory.

The Hornets lost at home 45-14 to playoff-bound Boyceville last Friday after falling to Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Spring Valley 28-13 a week prior. Cadott started out the season hot with a 6-1 record, but coach Jeff Goettl said his team has gotten away from some of the things that have made it successful.

“We’ve got to get back to the basics,” Goettl said. “We maybe tried doing too many things, and things are showing up on film. … This week’s going to be about back to the basics. You need everybody doing their job and not any more than their job, that’s kind of the message we’re going to send.”

A combination of a strong running game and tight defense helped the Hornets win six of their first seven games before running into programs in recent weeks versus the Cardinals and Bulldogs. Cadott has averaged a Chippewa County best 270 yards per game on the ground entering the game against Boyceville with a balanced attack.

Defensively, the Hornets limited six of its first seven foes to eight points or fewer before allowing a combined 73 points over the last two games.

Cadott now prepares for a unique challenge with the Lumberjacks, a team that finished third in the Lakeland Conference standings during the regular season. Ladysmith also started 6-1 before losing in recent games to Unity and Grantsburg — the top teams in the conference. Quarterback Brady Ingersoll is a dual-threat challenge as he passed for 1,397 yards on 89 of 140 completions with 17 touchdowns against four interceptions during the regular season while running for 603 yards and seven scores, according to WisSports.net. Wide receivers Logan Alberson (28 receptions, 452 yards, six TDs) and Aiden Wilson (25 receptions, 365 receiving yards, two scores) are Ingersoll’s favorite targets as the pass-heavy Lumberjacks are a different challenge from the run-based teams the Hornets encountered in the Dunn-St. Croix.

So to plan for Ladysmith, Goettl said his team will use some of the strategies the Hornets utilized in its 16-6 win over Stanley-Boyd to start the season.

“It looks a lot like Stanley. They’re a pretty spread, pass-happy team,” Goettl said of Ladysmith. “We’ve got to regroup from what we’ve been doing the last seven weeks and get back to what we planned for Stanley will be kind of the way we’re going to go about it.”

Friday marks the first time Cadott has hosted a home game in the playoffs. The program is making its 11th total trip to the postseason, including the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, but the Hornets have never played a playoff game in Cadott. The Hornets made eight of those trips from 1998-2005, but Cadott’s home venue was not approved to host playoff games, so the Hornets had to hit the road even as a better seed.

It’s a unique box to check for a Hornets team that in 2012 had to cancel its season after two games due to a low number of varsity-level players. Cadott also went without a varsity team in 2013 before returning in 2014 and has been consistently growing ever since.

“It’s been a journey,” Goettl said of the program’s renaissance. “(From) helping when there was nothing just JV and hoping for the best and keep working. The numbers have constantly improved and the offseason stuff has improved. We’re making strides. We’re still not quite where we want to be, but we’ll keep working.”

Friday is the first time the Hornets and Lumberjacks have met on the gridiron. The winner moves onto next week’s second round to meet either No. 2 Stratford or No. 7 Cumberland.

“We’ve got to get back to our kind of football,” Goettl said. “We’ve been averaging about eight penalties a game. Last Friday was nine for 110 yards. We just can’t have that. We’re going back to very basic stuff, and that’s we’re going to practice this week and go from there.”