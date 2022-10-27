Prep Football Division 6 Playoffs: 'Keep it simple' approach serves Cadott well

Football can be a simple game.

Run the ball. Throw the ball. Tackle the person with the ball.

Cadott feels like it got away from the things that made it successful near the end of the regular season and made things tougher than they needed to be.

The Hornets (7-3) returned to form in a 42-14 win over Ladysmith to open the Division 6 playoffs last Friday, and entering Friday's second-round matchup against Stratford in Marshfield, Cadott cleaned up many of the mistakes that plagued it in losses to Spring Valley and Boyceville.

“We eliminated the penalties. It feels like the first full four quarters we’ve played all year long in a game," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said of the win over Ladysmith. "So hopefully we can carry that on this week and do a lot of the things we did last week. Keep it simple and do what we do best. The run game was where we were at. Hopefully we can sprinkle in a few passes to balance us out.”

Cadott jumped out to a 42-0 lead as the Hornets grabbed their first playoff win since 2003 in their first-ever home playoff game. The running game returned to form as the team ran for a season-best 351 yards and six touchdowns as both Easton Goodman and Nick Fasbender eclipsed the 100-yard mark and had two TDs apiece.

But the margin for error is slimmer this week against the Tigers (7-2-1), one of the premier programs in the state that is coming off an impressive win of its own after blanking Cumberland 54-0.

Stratford tied Wittenberg-Birnamwood for the Central Wisconsin Large Conference championship during the regular season and has won seven of its last eight games after starting the season with a weather-impacted tie against Mosinee and a 14-0 loss to Edgar.

Running back Koehler Kilty has averaged seven yards per carry this year and has 1,239 rushing yards to go with 16 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Braeden Schueller has completed 66 of 127 passes for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions. When Schueller takes to the air, senior wide receiver Ashton Wrensch has been his favorite target, hauling in 32 passes for 607 yards and nine scores.

Defensively, the Tigers have limited six opponents to eight points or fewer.

“They’re a well-rounded team, very well coached," Goettl said of Stratford. "Look like a lot of good football players on the film.”

Stratford has advanced to nine state championship games in program history, most recently finishing runner-up to Lake Country Lutheran in Division 5 in 2019.

Goettl said Stratford is similar to Cadott in the formations they use to run the ball, though the Tigers utilize the shotgun formation more than the Hornets.

Friday's matchup is another important milestone for the Hornets' program since taking nearly two years away from varsity competition in 2012 and 2013. Cadott has shown steady growth during that time, ending a long playoff drought last year before winning its first postseason game in 19 years last Friday.

The game will mark the first time the Hornets and Tigers have clashed on the gridiron. Friday's winners advances to the quarterfinals to meet either Grantsburg or Unity next week.

“They’re fired up," Goettl said of his team. "They’re all pretty young. They don’t really know the lore of Stratford football so hopefully the intimidating factor isn’t there for them because every year they get new kids in there just like us.”