Prep Football: Family, teammate roots run deep in Friday's Gilman at Thorp state-ranked battle

When the Thorp and Gilman football teams square off on Friday evening, it will be more than a key matchup in the Central Wisconsin East Conference.

It will be a showdown of family members, former teammates and friends lining up across from each other.

The roots of intrigue run deep between the Cardinals (6-0, 3-0) and Pirates (5-1, 2-1), and more than just the fact both 8-man teams are state ranked.

“They’re going to come here pumped up, ready to play," Thorp coach Keldric Stokes said of facing Gilman. "We’ve got a lot of players who are related, who’ve got cousins, first cousins, baseball teammates, softball teammates, a lot of that. There’s a lot of familiarity with both sides.”

Those family ties run deep between the two programs. Longtime Gilman coach Robin Rosemeyer is the third cousin of Thorp quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer and Gilman quarterback Grady Kroeplin and Thorp wide receiver Ashton Kroeplin are cousins, among others.

Many of those relatives were teammates on the baseball diamond in the spring of 2021 when Thorp and Gilman co-oped a program, advancing to the Division 3 sectionals. Families that spend time together on the weekends and in the summer will be across the line of scrimmage on Friday in a crucial game in the CWEC.

Thorp and Owen-Withee are tied atop the conference standings with two weeks left in the regular season. Gilman is one game back after falling to the Blackhawks 30-14 on Sept. 23.

Gilman started the season with four consecutive defensive shutouts while the Cardinals have shut out each of their last four opponents.

Friday will mark the first time since 2019 the two rivals have played on the football field. Gilman moved to 8-man for the 2020 season with Thorp making the jump a year later. The Pirates have logged a 22-3 record since moving to 8-man and coach Rosemeyer said Thorp is as good as any team they've seen during that period.

“In the last three years of playing 8-man the games with Belmont, (Wausau) Newman and Owen-Withee stick out because they’re the teams that beat us and this team might be the best one we’ve seen out of the bunch," coach Rosemeyer said of Thorp. "They’re fast, they’re physical. They’re just a really good, athletic team.”

Quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer has completed 40 of 63 passes for 843 yards and 13 touchdowns and adds 297 rushing yards and four scores on 32 carries. Through the air Rosemeyer has found success throwing to receivers Ashton Kroeplin (12 receptions, 396 yards and four TDs), Korbin Rosemeyer (nine receptions, 114 yards, one TD) and Denzel Sutton (eight receptions, 126 yards, three TDs). Running back Logan Hanson is averaging a staggering 15.7 yards per carry (975 yards on 62 carries) with 16 touchdowns.

Friday's game is a must win if the Pirates want to keep their hopes for a shared league title alive.

“Are we able to put ten guys on the field?” Rosemeyer said with a laugh of playing Thorp. “That would help. We’re searching for answers right now. They’re very good offensively and defensively. We’ve got to be very mistake free. We can’t turn the ball over and lose possessions.”

Rosemeyer added with Thorp's big-play ability teams must try to defend the whole field, a tough proposition.

But the Pirates bring plenty of talent into Friday's matchup as well. As a team Gilman has run for 1,512 yards and 34 touchdowns in six games. Quarterback Grady Kroeplin has completed 24 of 44 passes for 526 yards and four scores while rushing for 469 yards and 13 scores. Running back Troy Duellman added 393 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground and tight end Branden Ustianowski has 17 receptions for 376 yards and three scores. Kroeplin also has a team-high 62 tackles including two sacks on defense for a Pirates team that certainly has Thorp's attention.

“Robin Rosemeyer’s a great coach. He’s a coach I look up to," Stokes said. "When we don’t have games I’m definitely watching him. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever seen at making adjustments. He’s just very, very skilled at putting his players in the right spots to be successful.”

Stokes said his team will need to be ready to make adjustments to what the Pirates throw their way, but also be sure to not stray to far away from what the Cardinals do well.

Gilman won the most recent meeting between the teams, a 27-0 win on Sept. 27, 2019 when both teams were still playing 11-man in the Cloverwood Conference. The Pirates have won the last three meetings with Thorp earning a 13-0 win on Oct. 7, 2016.

A victory for Gilman on Friday would be important not just to keep the team's league title hopes, but also to provide a win over a strong foe with the postseason around the corner.

Unfortunately the Cardinals will not get a chance to further showcase their skills in the postseason this year. The WIAA has deemed Thorp ineligible for the postseason for an issue dating back to when the Cardinals first moved to 8-man prior to the 2021 season. Stokes said the move was made during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was done at a time when the Cardinals were unsure of their numbers and was necessary to keep the program going.

“We got punished for making a decision we didn’t really know how to make and it sucks because these young men have given everything I’ve asked them to do," Stokes said. "They’ve earned an opportunity to play and represent their school and community in the state playoffs and they won’t get a chance for two years in a row.”