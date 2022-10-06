Prep Football: Following memorable win over River Falls, Chi-Hi refocuses for contest at formidable Eau Claire Memorial

Last Friday night was a memorable one for the Chi-Hi football team.

The Cardinals overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to stun previously unbeaten River Falls 20-14 in overtime at Dorais Field.

Chi-Hi won in the most unlikely of ways when Dawson Goodman picked up a blocked Cardinal field goal attempt and ran it for a 17-yard touchdown. But as great and unforgettable of a victory as it was, it’s now in the past and Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich and his staff want the team to move past it as the Cards prepare to play at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday evening.

“That was the point of emphasis (Monday) in practice,” Raykovich said. “We actually worked them hard and long until they got the emotions of last Friday out of their brains. That was a key factor for us (Monday) in practice.”

The Cardinals (5-2, 3-2) hit the final two weeks of the regular season tied with New Richmond for third place in the Big Rivers Conference standings, one game behind River Falls and Hudson.

Eau Claire Memorial (3-4, 1-4) has lost four in a row since a 3-0 start to the season but is a team that brings plenty to the table. Defensively the Old Abes limited conference leaders River Falls, Hudson and New Richmond to an average of less than 17 points per game in their meetings earlier in the season.

“They’re as good a defense as anybody in the league,” Raykovich said of Eau Claire Memorial. “There’s not a bad spot on their defense and offensively they throw the ball so much that if they connect on four of them for touchdowns, suddenly you’re behind big time.”

Senior quarterback Ryan Thompson leads that Old Abes passing game, completing 91 of 174 passes for 1,123 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 12 interceptions, according to WisSports.net. Receivers Julius Clark (24 catches, 333 yards, two TDs), Tay Ferguson (14 receptions, 237 yards and one touchdown) and Peter Albert (20 receptions, 234 yards and two touchdowns) are Thompson’s primary targets through the air. When the Old Abes run the ball, sophomore running back Shimar Simmons (343 rushing yards, one touchdown) is the primary ball carrier.

Eau Claire Memorial won its first three games of the season with victories over La Crosse Logan, La Crosse Central and Eau Claire North before four straight Big Rivers defeats, most recently a 34-13 loss at Superior last Friday. The Old Abes can keep their playoff hopes alive with victories in their final two games, possibly qualifying for the postseason if not enough automatic qualifiers make it after next week’s regular season finales.

Chi-Hi can clinch a playoff berth with a victory as well as keep its hopes for a share of the Big Rivers Conference championship alive. The Cardinals would need to win their final two games and have River Falls and Hudson lose at least one of their final two games of the season.

But with all of those scenarios in play, Raykovich and his team are only looking at one thing.

“We’re not concentrating on anything but Eau Claire Memorial,” Raykovich said. “We’re not talking about playoffs, conference championships or nothing. We’ve got a game Friday night and it’s important we win it.”

Chi-Hi has won four of the last six meetings with the Old Abes overall including a 35-7 win at Dorais Field last season. Friday’s meeting will mark the first time the two programs have squared off at Carson Park since 2018 when the Cardinals outlasted the Old Abes in a memorable 67-65 double overtime thriller on Sept. 14 of that year.

Eau Claire Memorial leads the all-time series by a 37-26 margin with the first meeting between the programs being a 26-7 win for the Old Abes on Oct. 27, 1961. Prior to that the Cardinals faced off with Eau Claire High School on a number of occasions with that series going all the way back to the first two games of the Chi-Hi program in 1895, defeats to Eau Claire by scores of 58-0 (Oct. 19) and 44-0 (Oct. 26).

Up Next Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial When: Friday, 7 p.m. Records: Chi-Hi (5-2, 3-2), Eau Claire Memorial (3-4, 1-4)

