Prep Football | McDonell Macks

Prep Football: Maloney named new McDonell head coach

A familiar face is returning to the sidelines for the McDonell football team.

Mark Maloney has been named as the new head coach for the Macks. The hiring was announced in a press release by the school on Friday afternoon. Maloney replaces Jason Cox, who led the program for the previous four seasons.

Maloney previously coached McDonell from 2002-07, posting a 31-31 record as head coach while leading the Macks to four playoff berths. Maloney has been involved with McDonell Area Catholic Schools in a variety of roles since 1992 including coaching both football and basketball. Most recently Maloney coached the middle school football program for the past four seasons and is also a radio announcer for WOGO/WWIB for McDonell boys and girls basketball games.

Maloney is a 1978 graduate of McDonell. Last season the Macks went 6-3 and qualified for the eight-man playoffs.

Prep Track and Field Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four Division 1 sectional titles in Marshfield

Prep Track and Field Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four Division 1 sectional titles in Marshfield

Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig heads to the Division 1 state track and field championships with four sectional championships for a second year in a row after winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash events and the long jump on Thursday afternoon at sectionals. Sandvig is joined by Brayden Warwick, Ava Krista, Christian Crumbaker and Lukas Wagner in representing Chi-Hi at next weekend's state track and field championships in La Crosse.

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 24

Local baseball and softball box scores from Tuesday's prep action. Stanley-Boyd baseball and McDonell, Bloomer and Cadott softball were among the winners.

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, May 26

Local baseball and softball box scores from Thursday's prep action. Chi-Hi, McDonell and Bloomer baseball and Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Thorp softball were among the winners.

