Prep Football: Maloney named new McDonell head coach

A familiar face is returning to the sidelines for the McDonell football team.

Mark Maloney has been named as the new head coach for the Macks. The hiring was announced in a press release by the school on Friday afternoon. Maloney replaces Jason Cox, who led the program for the previous four seasons.

Maloney previously coached McDonell from 2002-07, posting a 31-31 record as head coach while leading the Macks to four playoff berths. Maloney has been involved with McDonell Area Catholic Schools in a variety of roles since 1992 including coaching both football and basketball. Most recently Maloney coached the middle school football program for the past four seasons and is also a radio announcer for WOGO/WWIB for McDonell boys and girls basketball games.

Maloney is a 1978 graduate of McDonell. Last season the Macks went 6-3 and qualified for the eight-man playoffs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0