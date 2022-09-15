Prep Football: McDonell hosts Bruce to start Central Wisconsin West Conference play in Saturday matinee

The McDonell football team begins Central Wisconsin West Conference play on Saturday with a matinee game against Bruce at Dorais Field.

The Macks (1-2) have lost two in a row after falling at home to Owen-Withee 44-25 last Friday. The powerful Blackhawk run game ran for 377 yards in the win but McDonell coach Mark Maloney liked how his defense played and said it even drew praise from opposing Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Terry Laube after the game.

“Our kids really stepped up the defense last week,” Maloney said. “They ended up putting some points on the board but they earned those and there was a lot of the time our kids were hitting really, really hard. I was happy at the end of the game. I was a little upset with myself. I thought there were a few things I could’ve done differently. You always think that but I know there’s some things I could’ve done differently.”

McDonell faced three potent run games in nonconference play against Greenwood, Thorp and Owen-Withee and now turns its attention to a Red Raiders (1-2) squad that can also move the ball in the run game.

Quarterback Levi Nyehagen is a dual-threat for Red Raiders, rushing for a team-best 287 yards and a touchdown, according to WisSports.net. Running backs Ryan Popowich (127 rushing yards, two scores), Harold Garcia (126 rushing yards) and Andrew Frederick (112 rushing yards, four scores) also are key parts of the ground game.

McDonell’s offense has been able to move the ball so far through three games, but hasn’t been able to cash in with as many points as Maloney would like. The Macks turned the ball over five times two weeks ago against Thorp and piled up nearly 370 yards of total offense against the Blackhawks a week ago but scored just four touchdowns.

Freshman running back Dawson Moulton ran for 148 yards in a score on 17 carries in relief of injured running back Evan Eckes, who was limited to some early defensive duty as he battles an injury. Maloney is optimistic the senior Eckes could play more this week but is also confident in Moulton running the ball.

“I told the kids if we come out and play defense like we did last week we’ll be OK and then we’ve got to get this offense rocking a little bit better,” Maloney said. “We’re still putting 350 yards of offense up and just coming up short on the scoreboard. We want to limit their points this week and see if we can’t increase our points this week.”

This week starts the first of five weeks of CWWC action for the six teams in the league. New Auburn plays at Lake Holcombe to open the schedule on Thursday night before Cornell hosts Prairie Farm on Friday. The CWWC struggled in nonconference play against the East with a 3-15 cumulative record. Maloney told his team to treat the first three weeks as a primer for the prime part of the season.

Saturday starts that time.

“Bruce has played some good games too,” Maloney said. “We want to come out there and set the tone this week and hopefully come away with a big win.”

McDonell won the first-ever matchup between the two teams 68-28 on Oct. 23, 2020 before the Red Raiders has to forfeit last season’s matchup.