Prep Football: McDonell hosts New Auburn in Central Wisconsin West Conference Thursday battle

The McDonell football team hosts New Auburn on Thursday evening at Dorais Field in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man battle.

The Macks (3-2, 2-0) are tied with Prairie Farm for first place in the conference standings after two weeks and will play their first of two Thursday night games this week when the Trojans come to town. McDonell earned a 46-8 win at Cornell last Friday and this week faces one of the first teams that made the move to 8-man a decade ago.

“One of the original 8-player teams around the area,” McDonell coach Mark Maloney said. “They’ve been doing it for quite a few years so they know what they’re doing.”

McDonell showcased its versatile offense in Friday’s win as sophomore quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 169 yards and three scores, freshman running back Dawson Moulton ran for 82 yards and two scores and receivers Dale Tetrault (six catches, 71 yards and two scores) and David Andersen (five catches, 88 yards and one TD) flexed their muscle with the ball.

Maloney said his team needs to continue to show that balance as the season wears on.

The Trojans (0-5, 0-2) have been bit hard by the injury bug this season as an already young roster has seen several experienced players moved out of the lineup. Despite that, New Auburn coach Wayne North said his team has maintained a positive attitude and has shown growth with inexperienced group.

“We’re going to take our bumps and bruises along the way, but the guys are staying positive,” North said.

Senior running back Jace North ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries last week in a 59-14 loss at Prairie Farm. Overall, the Trojans ran for a season-high 227 yards and freshman quarterback Sawyer Jones added 95 yards passing, including a 55-yard scoring toss to Austin Woolever.

“This year it’s taken a little bit to get to there,” coach North said of his team’s offensive production. “I’ve been impressed with the guys working hard and learning and us being able to implement new things each game.”

Always a team that wants to lean on its ground game when it can, Maloney said being able to slow down a physical New Auburn rushing attack will be critical for his defense.

“We’ve got to do a little better job than we did against Cornell,” Maloney said of the rushing defense. “(Dylan) Bowe did a great job getting around our corners. We’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen again this week and for the rest of the season just sharpen up our edges and try to keep the ball in the middle and get more gang tackling.”

Three weeks remain in the regular season, and right now the Macks and Trojans have different goals in mind. For McDonell, the opportunity to win a conference championship is at the forefront, and a win Thursday would be another step in that direction with clashes against Lake Holcombe and Prairie Farm looming. For New Auburn, staying out of injury trouble and seeing growth from a largely young roster are paramount as the Trojans move forward.

McDonell has won both games since both the Macks and Trojans were placed into the Central Wisconsin West Conference beginning in 2020.

Up Next New Auburn at McDonell When: Thursday, 7 p.m. Records: New Auburn (0-5, 0-2), McDonell (3-2, 1-2)

Previous Matchup: McDonell 48, New Auburn 12 (2021) All-Time Series: McDonell leads 2-0