Prep Football: McDonell opens new era at Greenwood

The first conference game Mark Maloney ever coached was against Greenwood.

So fittingly for the returning McDonell head football coach, he opens a new era at the helm of the Macks with a contest against the Indians as his team heads east for a Central Wisconsin Conference 8-man crossover matchup Friday night.

Greenwood posted a 6-4 record a season ago, finishing second to eventual state champion Wausau Newman in the Central Wisconsin East Conference standings before falling to the Fighting Cardinals in the opening round of the playoffs.

“We got to watch a little bit of film on those guys, and it’s a typical Greenwood team,” Maloney said. “They’re tough kids over there so we’ve got get prepared and we’ve got to be prepared for everybody with Greenwood No. 1. We’ve got to be concentrating on those guys. They’ve got a good quarterback, some good running backs and some good defensive players that are coming and crashing hard. We’ve got to be prepared for these guys all week.”

Senior tight end/defensive lineman Rogan Travis was a two-way all-conference player a season ago, while offensive lineman Ethan Shaw and defensive back Christian Thomas also are back after earning all-league accolades. Thomas threw for 439 yards and six touchdowns as quarterback while running for 465 yards and four more scores.

McDonell got its first taste of live action last Friday in a scrimmage at Clayton, where the Macks faced Alma Center Lincoln and Shell Lake. Maloney felt it was “an average scrimmage” for his team as they prepare to open the games that count this week.

“We did a lot of good things, and we did a few bad things,” Maloney said. “We’ve got to clean up some of the stuff that we did bad and make them better and get ready for this week.”

The team brings back experience around the depth chart and offensively is making the move from a spread style of attack to a balanced I-formation brand of football.

“We stayed in a lot of basic stuff in our scrimmage,” Maloney said. “We didn’t do a lot of various stuff offensively. Defensively, our defense looked very tough. I was impressed with some kids who we put in different positions, and we figured out where they need to be. That worked out really well. Now it’s game week, so these guys are ready to go.”

Maloney said the team got a little banged up in the scrimmage but nothing too severe as it welcomes back running back/linebacker Brady Rubenzer to practice this week. The senior Rubenzer was nicked up early in practices but is back now after “working his tail off” during the summer.

Friday’s game is the first of three crossover games against the CWEC — all games against foes Maloney saw plenty of in the Small Cloverbelt during his previous tenure leading McDonell from 2002-07.

The most recent game between the Macks and Indians was an exciting one that went down to the final play a season ago when McDonell earned a 32-28 walk-off touchdown. Greenwood won the first 8-man meeting between the teams 48-6 on Oct. 29, 2020.

Greenwood earned a 28-0 victory over McDonell in the aforementioned Small Cloverbelt opener for Maloney on Sept. 13, 2002, and overall McDonell has a narrow 5-4 advantage in the all-time series with Greenwood winning four of the five meetings from 2011-2015 when it co-oped with Granton.

“We’re going to be going at these guys, we’re going to have a lot of young players out there on Friday night,” Maloney said. “But I’ll tell you what, these young kids we have out there are football-orientated kids and they love the game. So it’ll be watch them get some varsity experience.”