Prep Football: McDonell readying for powerful Owen-Withee run game

A lot has changed since the last time Mark Maloney coached the McDonell football team.

But one team that has remained the same since Maloney left the Macks in the late 2000s before returning this season is the Owen-Withee Blackhawks. The Macks will host Owen-Withee on Friday evening in an 8-man matchup at Dorais Field and while much has changed since the McDonell coach's most recent matchup with the Blackhawks in 2007, the style in which Owen-Withee plays with hasn't.

With Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Terry Laube leading the way, the Blackhawks want to play physical and establish the running game early.

“That’s Coach Laube’s philosophy with Owen-Withee," Maloney said. "He doesn’t run a lot of stuff but what he runs, he runs very good. That’s always been his philosophy.”

The Blackhawks program has made a smooth transition into the 8-man game, putting up a 5-4 record in its first season in 2021 before opening this fall with a pair of lopsided victories over New Auburn and Prairie Farm. That trademark run game has been strong early for the Blackhawks. As a team Owen-Withee has run for 860 yards and 13 scores, according to WisSports.net. Running backs Colin Dallman (262 rushing yards, two scores), Treyton Tessmer (227 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and quarterback Logan Amacher (154 rushing yards, three scores) give opposing defenses plenty to account for behind a tough offensive line.

McDonell and Owen-Withee matched up each year during Maloney's first coaching tenure from 2002-07. That includes the final game of Maloney's first tenure, a 48-30 Owen-Withee victory in the third round of the Division 6 playoffs in 2007.

The Macks are coming off a 50-27 loss at Thorp last week. The Cardinals ran for 321 yards and five scores as Maloney said the combination of quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer (66 rushing yards, one TD) and running back Logan Hanson (259 rushing yards, four scores) in addition to five total turnovers was too much to overcome against a team of Thorp's caliber.

“Five turnovers against a team like that – we had 350 yards of offense and you can’t beat them and that’s a good team," Maloney said.

McDonell opened the season with a 62-8 win at Greenwood on Aug. 26 with the offense scoring 40 points in the first half and the defense keeping the Indians run game at bay.

Friday's game marks the third straight matchup for the Macks against an old Small Cloverbelt foe from Maloney's earlier days to start the season.

“I was getting tired of taking that bus trip east on (Highway) 29 like it was back in the WISAA days when we’re going to Marshfield and Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids and now we don’t have to go quite that far east but we’re still heading east down Highway 29," Maloney said. "We went to Greenwood and we went to Thorp. Luckily now Owen-Withee gets to come this way. It’ll be nice to have a home game this week.”

The Macks are a little banged up coming out of the Thorp game and Maloney said the focus this week will be to clean up some things on defense in preparation for another strong ground game.

“We’ve got to plug a few holes but we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeve," Maloney said.

Friday's game at Dorais Field will be the first 8-man matchup between the two programs. Owen-Withee leads the all-time series 9-4 and has won the last eight meetings. McDonell's most recent win over Owen-Withee came with Maloney at the helm, a 44-25 victory on Oct. 13, 2006. All 13 meetings have come in the 21st century with Owen-Withee winning the first contest 13-7 on Oct. 11, 2002 in Maloney's first year as coach.

Up Next Owen-Withee at McDonell When: Friday, 7 p.m. Records: Owen-Withee (2-0), McDonell (1-1)