Prep Football Notebook: Cadott defense strong in streak-snapping win at Stanley-Boyd

The defense for the Cadott football team played a big part in the Hornets ending a 15-game losing streak to Stanley-Boyd in Friday’s 16-6 win at Oriole Park.

The Hornets held the Orioles to just one touchdown while forcing a pair of turnovers to thwart promising Stanley-Boyd drives earlier in the game.

“I’m proud of them,” Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said after the win. “We talked about the hurry up (offense), you can’t replicate it. We knew it was probably going to come since Stanley platoons and we talked about it and the guys just stayed focused and ready for every play. They held their coverages well. I’m proud of our defensive backs, proud of our defensive front stopping the run when they tried running.”

The Orioles outgained the Hornets by a slim 307-306 yardage margin with much of that coming in the final quarter.

The win is the first for over Stanley-Boyd since an 8-0 victory on Oct. 1, 2004. During the 15-game win streak, the Orioles outscored the Hornets by a combined 525-102 margins with seven consecutive shutouts from 2009-16.

Tegan Ritter ran for 86 yards on 12 carries while Nick Fasbender added 49 yards on 16 carries including a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth. The Hornets attempted just eight passes in the game, but Tristan Drier completed four for 124 yards including the two biggest plays of the game. The first was an 80-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Blum on the opening play from scrimmage on a busted coverage by the Orioles before a play-action pass in the fourth quarter for Ritter for 40 yards set up Fasbender’s scoring plunge.

Week one was also a successful one for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference overall as the league’s eight teams went 7-1 in nonconference competition.

Cadott (1-0) will host Pittsville on Friday as the Hornets look for their first 2-0 start since 2007.

“I think they’re going to start believing,” Goettl said of his team. “I know they give effort so I think as long as they keep grinding I think we’ll keep going.”

Ready to runA familiar facet of the Chi-Hi offense came to life for the Cardinals in their 38-7 opening win at Holmen on Thursday.

The Cardinals ran for 324 yards with four different players finding the end zone on the ground in a balanced effort. Mayson Tester ran for a team-high 149 yards on just eight carries including a 54-yard scoring scamper late in the first half. Ryan Gaudet had 53 yards on five carries, quarterback Mason Van Haden added 49 yards including a five-yard scoring run in the third quarter, Dawson Goodman took his first varsity carry 39 yards for a touchdown and had 40 yards on two carries and Mason Howard started the Chi-Hi scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished the game with 31 yards on six carries.

“We were in position almost every play until they ran those counters,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said after the game. “That’s Chippewa’s offense. Power, power, dive, power, counter.”

It was a strong opening effort for a Chi-Hi offense replacing plenty of its starting lineup from a season ago.

Chi-Hi (1-0) will look to improve to improve to 2-0 on Thursday at Dorais Field when D.C. Everest comes to town. The Evergreens were also impressive in their opener, routing Green Bay Preble 35-14.

All-Madden

A sophomore emerged as a reliable target through the passing game for Stanley-Boyd in its opening loss.

Madden Mahr led the Orioles and all Chippewa County receivers in the opening week in both catches (seven) and receiving yards (104). Those catches included a 25-yard scoring reception from quarterback Logan Burzynski with 4:22 to go for Stanley-Boyd’s touchdown. Mahr and junior Landon Karlen (four catches, 33 yards) led an inexperienced group of receivers.

“We talked about it since the start of camp that the seniors are gone from last year,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. “We need people to step up. It’s different when you’re in a varsity football game and we just had to get experience fast and guys are getting that so it’s just focus on improving.”

Stanley-Boyd (0-1) his the road to face Marathon on Friday. Marathon started the season with a 38-8 win over Rib Lake/Prentice in its opener.

Tough start

Bloomer opened the season with a 34-6 defeat at Somerset on Friday.

The game was initially slated for Thursday but inclement weather pushed it back.

Somerset jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead before the Blackhawks cut the gap to two scores in the third quarter with a two-yard touchdown run for Jackson Omar. Offensively Bloomer was limited to 162 total yards and was just 1-for-12 on third down.

The Bloomer defense forced three fumbles including one recovered by Zeke Strand, who had a team-high five tackles.

The Blackhawks (0-1) host Eau Claire Regis on Friday evening to cap nonconference competition. The Ramblers beat Prescott 13-6 on Saturday at Carson Park to start the season.