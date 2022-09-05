Prep Football Notebook: Cadott starts 3-0 for first time since 2005

It’s been a while since the Cadott football team won its first three games of the season.

Some members of this year’s Hornets team weren’t even born the last time it happened.

Cadott improved to 3-0 on Friday with a 35-6 win over Colfax to open Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.

The Hornets (3-0, 1-0) used a physical ground game to push past the Vikings (1-2, 0-1), running for 306 yards with eight different players registering a carry. Easton Goodman led the Hornets with 77 yards and one touchdown while Nick Fasbender ran for 72 yards and a score and Tegan Ritter had 67 rushing yards and three scores.

Friday’s win combined with nonconference triumphs over Stanley-Boyd and Pittsville have the Hornets 3-0 for the first time since 2005 when Clay Gindt’s squad won its first four games of the season. Cadott started that season with wins over Tomahawk, Cornell and Osseo-Fairchild before improving to 4-0 with a win over Fall Creek.

Cadott will get the chance to match that mark on Friday at Turtle Lake.

Defensive slugfestPoints and yards were at a premium in Friday’s Big Rivers battle of unbeatens between Chi-Hi and Hudson at Dorais Field.

The Raiders (3-0, 1-0) scored a 17-7 victory over the Cardinals (2-1, 0-1) with two Jake Busson touchdown passes and one 25-yard field goal from Jack Strong being enough.

Nathan Drivas’ 1-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the second half pulled the Cardinals within one score at 14-7 and the score stayed that way until Strong’s field goal midway through the fourth.

Both teams combined for less than 400 yards of total offense. Busson threw for 90 yards and ran for 56 for Hudson while Mason Howard led Chi-Hi with 71 rushing yards.

The Cardinals play at Menomonie on Friday.

Kept at bay

Points were also hard to come by for Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd in defeats.

The Blackhawks started Heart O’North play with a 38-8 loss at Saint Croix Falls while Durand-Arkansaw pulled away to a 20-3 victory over the Orioles to begin Cloverbelt action.

Gabe Prince ran for 86 yards including a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Bloomer (0-3, 0-1). Saint Croix Falls’ offense put up more than 400 yards of total offense including 263 rushing yards and five touchdowns to keep the Saints (3-0, 1-0) unbeaten.

The Orioles (1-2, 0-1) trailed 6-3 at half after a late field goal from Simon Polman but the Panthers (2-1, 1-0) scored twice in the second half to seal the win. Dawson Hartung ran for 150 yards on 21 carries and two scores for the Panthers.

Both the Blackhawks and Orioles return home on Friday with Bloomer hosting Cameron and Stanley-Boyd welcoming Fall Creek.

Clean sweep

The Central Wisconsin East Conference flexed its muscle by sweeping all five crossover matchups 8-man action versus the west.

Thorp ran wild in a 50-27 win over McDonell as Logan Hanson piled up 259 rushing yards and four scores while catching a touchdown pass from Aiden Rosemeyer, who added 66 rushing yards and a score and 85 passing yars.

Alma Center Lincoln scored three touchdowns in the first 1:42 of a 44-28 win over Cornell. Daniel Person ran for 204 yards and three scores and Dylan Bowe added 178 yards and one touchdown for the Chiefs (0-2). Jace Paul threw four touchdowns while completing 6 of 22 passes for 108 yards for the Hornets (1-1).

Greenwood scored the first 48 points of a 48-8 win over New Auburn. Chris Thomas ran for 129 yards and three scores, caught a 53-yard touchdown and returned a fumble 35 yards for a score for the Indians (1-1). Andrew Gotham ran for 43 yards and a score for the Trojans (0-2).

Lake Holcombe took a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter before Athens prevailed 38-22. Ryley Craker had 197 rushing yards and two scores with Harley Schroeder adding 53 yards on the ground and a score for the Chieftains (0-2). Kyler Ellenbecker ran for 237 yards and four scores while adding a touchdown pass to Aiden Janke for Athens (2-0).

Gilman (2-0) scored early and often in a 48-0 shutout victory over Bruce (1-1) and Owen-Withee (2-0) powered past Prairie Farm (0-2) by a score of 53-12.

This week marks the final week of crossover play between the conferences as Owen-Withee travels to McDonell, Cornell travels to Gilman, Lake Holcombe heads south to Alma Center Lincoln, Thorp travels north to New Auburn and Athens plays at Bruce.