Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi defense shows turnover ability early

The Chi-Hi football team forced four turnovers in its 35-21 nonconference victory over D.C. Everest on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.

The Cardinals (2-0) got interceptions from Jackson Gugel and Ezra Lindstrom while Reid Post and Kolbe Solberg pounced on fumbles with Gugel also recovering a kickoff the Evergreens were unable to field to set up the final touchdown of the game.

Gugel and Mason Monarski also snagged interception and the Cardinals blocked a punt and returned it for a score in a 38-7 win at Holmen to start the season.

“The longer I’m around this game the more turnovers seem to be the common denominator between winning and losing at every level," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said Thursday.

The Cardinals open Big Rivers play on Friday with a big one, hosting also unbeaten Holmen on the program's Veterans Appreciation Night.

Helpful advice

Bloomer fell to 0-2 on Friday with a 43-0 home loss to Eau Claire Regis.

The Ramblers scored all 43 points in the first half and ran for 236 yards and four scores and outgained the Blackhawks by a 384-123 yardage margin.

Bloomer started the season with a 34-6 loss at Somerset. It's been a rare slow start for nineteenth-year Bloomer coach John Post during his tenure leading the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks were in Somerset when the program honored its late Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Bruce Larson before the opener. The 'Hawks and Spartans clashed in several high-profile battles over the year and Larson provided Post with some valuable advice prior to his passing about dealing with a young team.

“Before Bruce (Larson) died I asked him, did you somehow change your philosophy to go 2-7?" Post said. "(He said) we’re doing the same thing, working as hard as we ever have. We just have kids that aren’t in the same place yet.

"A lot of good things coming I hope. I think.”

Bloomer plays at Saint Croix Falls on Friday to begin Heart O'North play.

2-0

Cadott won its second straight game to start the season with a 26-6 win over Pittsville on Thursday.

Easton Goodman and Conner Roth combined for 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets (2-0) swept nonconference action after beating Stanley-Boyd 16-6 in week one.

Cadott is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2007 when Pat Rothbauer led the Hornets to early-season victories over Eau Claire Regis and Cornell.

A win Friday over Colfax would have the Hornets 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2005, when the team won its first four games.

Macks smack

McDonell started its 8-man season in a big way, beating Greenwood 62-8 on Friday.

The Macks jumped out to a 40-0 halftime lead en route to the victory.

The win is the first for Mark Maloney in his return to the program. Maloney led the team from 2002-07 and Friday's triumph is his first as McDonell's head coach since a 16-10 win over Clear Lake in the second round of the Division 6 playoffs on Oct. 27, 2007.

McDonell (1-0) plays another former Small Cloverbelt Conference foe on Friday at Thorp.

Nose for the ball

Cole Brenner had a big night on defense for Stanley-Boyd in its 34-28 come-from-behind victory at Marathon on Friday.

The sophomore snagged three interceptions including the overtime game winner after the Orioles scored the go-ahead touchdown to start the extra session.

Chase Sturm and Landen Hoel combined for 30 total tackles for the Oriole defense.

Logan Buryznski and Landon Karlen ran for touchdowns while Burzynski threw two scores to Henry Hoel as Burzynski completed 13-of-28 passes for 129 yards.

Stanley-Boyd (1-1) plays at Durand-Arkansaw on Friday to start Cloverbelt action.

Big Bowe

Cornell's Dylan Bowe had a big night in defeat for the Chiefs as they began the 8-man year with a 54-22 loss at Athens on Friday.

Bowe ran for 197 yards on 19 carries and all three of his team's touchdowns with scoring runs of 48, 44 and 3 yards.

Cornell (0-1) hosts Alma Center Lincoln on Friday.

Tough starts

New Auburn and Lake Holombe began their seasons with tough 8-man defeats on Friday as the Trojans fell to Owen-Withee 56-6 and the Chieftains were shut out by the Pirates 50-0.

Owen-Withee ran for 426 yards and seven touchdowns while Gilman piled up 286 rushing yards and six scores. Grady Kroeplin had four of those six scores for the Pirates and had 50 rushing yards. Troy Duellman led Gilman with 70 rushing yards and Brady McAlpine added 67.

Harley Schroeder ran for 87 yards for the Chieftains (0-1).

Gilman hosts Bruce on Friday, New Auburn plays at Greenwood and Lake Holcombe heads for Athens.

Opening statement

Thorp started its 8-man season in a big way Friday with a 52-14 rout at Prairie Farm.

Logan Hanson led Thorp (1-0) with 132 rushing yards and three scores and Aiden Rosemeyer added 108 rushing yards and a score to go with 231 passing yards and scoring tosses to Denzel Sutton (two) and Ashton Kroeplin.

Kroeplin finished with three catches for 122 yards and a score.