Prep Football Notebook: Chi-HI/Menomonie showdown latest in long line of one-score games between programs

Friday’s 20-14 Menomonie football victory over Chi-Hi was the latest in a long line of single-score games between the long time rivals.

Thirty six times in the team’s 110 meetings have ended in a one score game according to Chippewa Herald records, the latest coming Friday when the Cardinals closed a 20-point deficit to six in the final minutes before falling to the Mustangs.

Dawson Goodman scored on a 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Mason Howard added a 31-yard touchdown reception from Mason Von Haden with one minute and 15 seconds to go to close the Cardinals (2-2, 0-2) within six. Steele Schaefer ran for 120 yards on 28 carries including three scores as the Mustangs (2-2, 2-0) ran for 219 yards as a team.

It was the second year in a row the Cardinals and Mustangs battled to a one-score finale after Menomonie earned a 21-14 win last season at Dorais Field.

Prior to that the last one-score game was a 26-19 Menomonie victory in overtime in 2015.

Chi-Hi returns home on Friday to host Eau Claire North.

Big effortsMcDonell and Bloomer each lost on Friday night, but had outstanding individual efforts in their respective defeats.

Dale Tetrault caught 15 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Macks in a 44-25 8-man loss to Owen-Withee at Dorais Field. David Andersen added two catches for 68 yards and a score as Grant Smiskey threw for 199 yards and those three touchowns for the Macks (1-2).

McDonell had no answer for the Blackhawk running back as Treyton Tessmer (194 rushing yards, one TD) and Colin Dallman (136 rushing yards, three scores) keyed the Owen-Withee (3-0) attack. McDonell hosts Bruce next Saturday to start Central Wisconsin West Conference play.

Ben Miller ran for 193 yards including a 52-yard touchdown run for the Blackhawks in a 36-8 home loss to Cameron. The Comets (2-2, 2-0) scored the final five touchdowns to pull away to their first-ever victory over Bloomer. The Blackhawks outgained the Comets by a 391-330 yardage margin, but turned the ball over three times and committed three turnovers. The Blackhawks (0-4, 0-2) play at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday.

Tight fightsCadott and Stanley-Boyd each fell in close games on Friday.

The Hornets (3-1, 1-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten as the Lakers overcame a 21-12 halftime deficit to earn a 36-28 win in overtime.

Tristan Drier and Easton Goodman had 82 yards apiece and a touchdown. Nick Fasbender added 78 yards and a touchdown and Tegan Ritter had 70 rushing yards on five carries. Goodman also caught a 34-yard touchdown from Drier for the Hornets. Dual-threat quarterback Walker Korish threw for 188 yards and two scores an ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns for Turtle Lake. Christian Torgerson ran for a 16-yard touchdown in overtime for the Lakers (3-1, 2-0). Cadott hosts Elmwood/Plum City on Friday.

Leo Hagberg’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Eli Laube with 3:08 to go was the difference as Fall Creek defeated Stanley-Boyd 25-19 in Stanley. Laube threw for 244 yards and three scores — two to Hagberg. Simon Polman booted a 22-yard field goal to start the scoring for Stanley-Boyd. Landon Karlen had a pair of 2-yard scoring runs with Blake Paul leading the Orioles (1-3, 0-2) with 63 yards and quarterback Logan Burzynski ran for 42 yards while throwing for 117 yards. The win was the first for Fall Creek on the field over Stanley-Boyd since 2006. The Crickets (3-1, 1-1) earned a forfeit win over the Orioles a season ago due to illness.

Stanley-Boyd plays at Mondovi next Friday.

Controlling the crossover

The Central Wisconsin East Conference put a stamp on a dominant effort in crossover competition against the West by winning five of six meetings.

Gilman and Thorp pitched shutouts as the Pirates blanked Cornell 61-0 and Thorp shut out New Auburn 36-0.

Grady Kroeplin ran for 84 yards on three carries with two touchdown runs and added a scoring toss to Branden Ustianowski for the Pirates (3-0). Troy Duellman ran for two first-quarter scores, Wayne McAlpine had scoring runs of 23 and nine yards and Sam Syryczuk and Lee Zagorski scored on the ground in the second quarter as the Pirates built a 47-0 halftime lead. Defensively the Pirates held Cornell (0-3) to just 23 yards of total offense.

Logan Hanson ran for 137 yards and two scores for the Cardinals (3-0). Denzel Sutton had 57 rushing yards and also completed 4 of 9 passes for 94 yards with touchdowns to Ashton Kroeplin (57 yards) and Dylan Mattson. Hanson also returned a punt 70 yards for a score against the Trojans (0-3).

Alma Center Lincoln used a late score to upend Lake Holcombe 22-16 to go with Athens’ 30-8 win at Bruce on Thursday night and Owen-Withee’s victory over McDonell. Prairie Farm routed Greenwoo 74-0 on Friday for the West’s lone win of the week. Overall the East finished 15-3 in crossover competition in the first three weeks.