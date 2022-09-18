Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi ups tempo to start fast, reignite running game

The Chi-Hi football team wanted to find a way to start quicker on offense.

It turns out the answer was to start quicker on offense.

The Cardinals utilized an up-tempo brand of football offensively in Friday’s 42-14 rout of Eau Claire North at Dorais Field.

Chi-Hi (3-2, 1-2) worked quickly to get to the line of scrimmage between plays and it worked. The Cardinals ran for 320 yards and needed just one minute and 43 seconds to run five plays, ending with a 6-yard touchdown run for Mason Howard.

“We noticed some things on film and thought that might help us and I think it did,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of the quicker pace.

Chi-Hi was held off the scoreboard in the first half in losses to Hudson and Menomonie prior to Friday’s win and Raykovich said his coaching staff wanted to make sure it didn’t have to work through another slow start.

“We racked our brains trying to figure out ways we can overcome it and we thought this might be one of them and it worked,” Raykovich said.

Nathan Drivas had a team-high 107 yards on 10 carries with his 42-yard run helping to set up the first of Howard’s three touchdown runs. Howard ran for 93 yards on nine carries and Mayson Tester added 48 yards and a touchdown run. Devan Bush (25 yards and a touchdown), Jackson LeMay (22 yards), Dawson Goodman (20 yards), Jackson Bohland (16 yards) and Xander Neal (seven yards) also helped fuel a rushing attack that ran for its most yards since a 324-yard effort to open the season at Holmen on Aug. 18.

“To me it’s exciting,” Raykovich said of the run game. “With what we do pulling people, trapping, double handoffs and all of that it’s not a vanilla straight ahead pound into the ball type of offense. But it’s fun when it works.”

LeMay also had an impressive 57-yard touchdown reception from Mason Von Haden, turning a short pass on third and long into a score with a bevy of broken tackles on the way to the end zone.

Chi-Hi plays at New Richmond on Friday.

Running wellAnother team that found its run game and the end zone on Friday was Bloomer as the Blackhawks ran for 288 yards and three scores in a 34-7 win at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Gabe Prince had 194 of those yards and a score on 19 carries, Jackson Omar added 75 yards on 14 totes and one score and Zeke Strand ran for 21 yards and a score. Ethan Rubenzer and Evan Rogge also caught touchdown passes from Prince and Keegan Yohnk as Bloomer (1-4, 1-2) won for the first time in 2022.

Bloomer ran for 295 last week but only found pay dirt once in a 36-8 loss to Cameron.

The Blackhawks host Cumberland on Friday.

Cadott maintained a strong effort on the ground in Friday’s 21-8 win over Elmwood/Plum City.

Easton Goodman ran for 113 yards, Nick Fasbender added 75, Tegan Ritter had 68 and Tristan Drier ran for 54 yards and three scores as the Hornets piled up 314 ground yards.

The Hornets (4-1, 2-1) play at Glenwood City on Friday.

Mondovi stayed unbeaten with a 35-2 victory over Stanley-Boyd on Friday.

The Buffaloes ran for 185 yards and two scores but also found success in the air with 137 passing yards. Mondovi scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to help race out to a 35-0 halftime lead before the Orioles registered safety in the fourth quarter.

Stanley-Boyd (1-4, 0-3) hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.

Rivalry returns

Lake Holcombe defeated New Auburn 50-8 on Thursday evening in the first game between the teams since 2011.

The teams played 46 times since 1956 before the series was halted 11 years ago after New Auburn moved to 8-man football. Lake Holcombe co-oped with Cornell from 2013-2020 before itself moving to 8-man last year. The Trojans and Chieftains are back in the same conference beginning this year and the rivalry returned — complete with the Birch Tree Axe trophy for the winner.

Lake Holcombe coach Brandon Baldry has seen both ends of the rivalry as a New Auburn grad before taking over as Chieftains head coach. Baldry spoke to both teams before the game about the importance and history of the rivalry and both he and New Auburn coach Wayne North said community members were excited for the return of the series.

“It’s a great tradition that’s back. It’s something great,” Baldry said. “Over the last four years of being coach here we’ve had to travel to different schools that we don’t really have that personal connection. We play certain schools for football and then for basketball we’re in a different conference and it’s really nice to bring that axe back to play.”

Starting strong

This week marked the first of conference play for the Central Wisconsin West and East 8-man leagues.

McDonell, Lake Holcombe and Prairie Farm started with wins in the west. Andrew Person caught a touchdown from Daniel Person to open the scoring for the Chiefs (0-4, 0-1) before the Panthers scored the final 48 points in a 48-6 win on Friday in Cornell. Dylan Bowe ran for 85 yards on 14 carries for the Chiefs.

Thorp, Gilman and Owen-Withee started east play with lopsided victories.

Aiden Rosemeyer threw for 252 yards and touchdown passes to Dylan Mattson, Ashton Kroeplin and Logan Hanson for the Cardinals (4-0, 1-0) while Hanson also ran for 146 yards and a score in Thorp’s 36-0 win over Alma Center Lincoln on Friday, the same night Gilman (4-0, 1-0) scored early and often in a 65-0 win over Greenwood.