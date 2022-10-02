Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi's Goodman does it all including improbable winning touchdown in overtime victory over River Falls

Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich isn’t shy in his praise of senior Dawson Goodman.

After Friday night’s 20-14 overtime win over River Falls at Dorais Field, it’s easy to see why.

Goodman was a factor in all three phases including scoring the winning touchdown in an improbable way, picking up a blocked field goal attempt from his own team and running it for winning score.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life but what a great kid to have that happen to,” Raykovich said of Goodman after the win. “In my mind he is by far the best player in the conference and one of the best in the state and he’s just deserving of it.”

The senior has made his name first and foremost as a defensive back, earning first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors a season ago after making 59 tackles and picking off four passes. A rare experienced player back this fall for the Cardinals, Goodman has expanded his reach as a impact player on offense, defense and special teams.

Watch Now: Prep Football: Goodman's walk-off blocked field goal advancement lifts Chi-Hi past previously unbeaten River Falls in overtime Dawson Goodman picked up a blocked field goal and ran it for a game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Chi-Hi football team dealt River Falls its first loss of the year Friday in a 20-14 win at Dorais Field.

Goodman has seen time in the running back rotation this season, taking the first handoff of his varsity career 39 yards for a touchdown in Chi-Hi’s 38-7 win at Holmen on Aug. 18. Friday night Goodman had a team-high 96 yards on 11 carries. Eight of those carries came in the second half as the Cardinal offense sprung to life after being held out of the end zone in the first half. Goodman returns kickoffs and punts for the Cardinals and also serves as a holder on field goals and extra points.

That’s where his biggest play of the night occurred in overtime when the Wildcats blocked Esubalew Mason’s 34-yard field goal attempt and tried to pick up the ball and return it for a winning touchdown. Goodman forced a fumble on the attempted return and after taking a lateral from Thomas Clary, raced to the outside, down the sideline and dove for the end zone to cap the improbable victory.

Jackson LeMay ran for 7-yard score and Mason Howard caught an 18-yard touchdown from Mason Von Haden in the third quarter to turn a 14-0 halftime deficit to a tie game in less than nine minutes.

Chi-Hi (5-2, 3-2) can clinch a postseason berth with one win in its final two games. The Cardinals play at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday before closing the regular season at home against Superior on Oct. 14.

“I wish everybody could get to meet the kid,” Raykovich said of Goodman. “He’s such a gentlemen. He’s such a positive influence around the school and all our students. He’s a gem.”

Win and in

Cadott is the first Chippewa County team to clinch a playoff berth after overcoming an 8-7 halftime deficit to beat Clear Lake 30-8 on Friday night.

Friday Prep Football Roundup: Cadott clinches playoff berth, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp earn victories The Cadott football team wrapped up a playoff berth, Thorp stayed unbeaten and Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd kept their postseason hopes alive with victories on Friday evening.

The Hornet run game flexed with another strong outing against the Warriors, rushing for 390 yards as a team to go over 2,000 for the season. Nick Fasbender had 124 yards on 15 carries to lead Cadott (6-1, 4-1), Tegan Ritter had 117 yards on just eight carries with two touchdowns and Tristan Drier also had two touchdown runs and 87 yards on 15 carries.

Cadott has now clinched playoff berths in back-to-back season for the first time since 2004-05 and enter the final two weeks of the regular season firmly in the hunt for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship. The Hornets play at Spring Valley (6-1, 5-0) on Friday before closing the regular season at home against Boyceville (5-2, 3-2) on Oct. 14.

Healing up

Lake Holcombe forfeited Friday’s game at Prairie Farm due to a low number of healthy players. Lake Holcombe coach Brandon Baldry also said the Chieftains are forfeiting Friday’s scheduled game against McDonell but believe they will be able to return to action at rival Cornell in the Chieftains’ season finale on Oct. 14.

The Chieftains (1-5, 1-2) have been bit by the injury bugs like many other teams this fall. Lake Holcombe defeated New Auburn 50-8 on Sept. 15 for its first win of the season prior to a 40-0 loss to Bruce on Sept. 23.

Two-week plan

With the forfeited game on Friday, McDonell now has a bye week before its important regular season finale at home versus Prairie Farm on Oct. 13. The Macks (4-2, 3-0) and Panthers (4-2, 3-0) are currently tied atop the Central Wisconsin West Conference standings with twin 3-0 records. The Panthers play at Bruce on Friday while McDonell will get credit for the forfeited victory.

McDonell coach Mark Maloney said his team will not seek a replacement game for Friday, instead opting to use the for two weeks of practice to face the Panthers and as a chance to heal some nagging injuries.

Playoff hopes remain

Stanley-Boyd and Bloomer kept their playoff hopes alive with wins on Friday night. Stanley-Boyd overcame a 24-12 halftime deficit to earn a 33-30 win over Neillsville/Granton at Oriole Park while Bloomer scored early and often in a 46-0 shutout win at Barron.

Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 30 Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.

Landon Karlen led the Orioles (3-4, 2-3) with 98 rushing yards and a touchdown. Blake Paul had 73 rushing yards and a score and Logan Burzynski ran for 42 yards and a touchdown while JJ Heller caught six passes for 65 yards and a scoring toss from Burzyski. Paul and Karlen found the end zone in the third quarter to turn a 24-12 halftime deficit into a 26-24 lead. Burzynski added his 16-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 33-24 before the Warriors scored with less than three minutes left to close the gap to three.

Stanley-Boyd plays at unbeaten Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.

Bloomer ran for 425 yards as a team in its lopsided win at Barron. Gabe Prince had a big night on the ground with 258 yards on just 16 carries and found the end zone four times with runs of 90, 50, 11 and 12 yards. Jackson Omar had 55 yards and a touchdown of his own and Collin Crane tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Zeke Strand. Defensively the Blackhawks held the Golden Bears to just 28 yards of total offense.

The Blackhawks (2-5, 2-3) play at Spooner on Friday.

Growing pains

A young and banged up New Auburn squad struggled in Thursday’s 66-8 loss at McDonell.

The Trojans (0-6, 0-3) entered the season knowing they would have a young roster but early injuries to a number of expected contributors have turned the season into a building year. Coach Wayne North knew his team would take its lumps and Thursday’s game was one of those nights as the Trojans were unable to keep pace with the Macks.

North has been the program’s coach since its second season of 8-man in 2013 and has seen the highs and lows. New Auburn has experienced seasons with inexperienced rosters and canceled its 2016 season due to a low number of players. But the Trojans have been able to bounce back through those tough stretches and North is confident the time his young roster is putting in this fall will pay dividends in the coming years.

“You take the down years,” North said after Thursday’s game. “It’s frustrating, it’s kicks you in the hiney sometimes but you fight through it and you look at what you can take with you and you become better because of it.”

New Auburn hosts also winless Cornell on Friday before closing the regular season by hosting Bruce on Oct. 14.

Big night in defeat

The aforementioned Chiefs fell in a tight battle at Bruce 50-34 on Friday.

Cornell senior running back Dylan Bowe had a big night in defeat as he ran for a season-high 225 yards and three scores on 18 attempts. Daniel Person and Andrew Person each added touchdown runs as the Red Raiders outscored the Chiefs 24-14 in the third quarter to help pull away. It marked the third time in six games Bowe ran for at least 178 yards in a game for Cornell (0-6, 0-3).

Thorp stays unbeaten

The Cardinals stayed tied atop the Central Wisconsin East Conference with a 70-0 win at Athens on Friday. Aiden Rosemeyer threw for 146 yards and four touchdowns while running for 102 yards and a score. Logan Hanson had one third of his carries end in the end zone with three touchdowns and 160 rushing yards. Denzel Sutton, Ashton Kroeplin, Landon Penk, Korbin Rosemeyer and Hanson each hauled in touchdowns as the Cardinals jumped out to a 42-0 lead and never looked back.

Thorp (6-0, 4-0) hosts Gilman (5-1, 3-1) in a key CWEC game on Friday before closing the regular season at unbeaten Owen-Withee on Oct. 13. Grady Kroeplin scored three of Gilman’s six touchdowns on the ground as Gilman powered past Alma Center Lincoln 58-14 on Friday. Kroeplin ran for 152 yards on five carries, Sam Syryczuk added 78 yards and a score on two carries and Dawson Krizan scored on two of his three carries.