Prep Football Notebook: Playoff prospects vary entering final week of regular season

The final week of the prep football regular season is upon us and many Chippewa County teams remain firmly in the postseason conversation.

Chi-Hi and Cadott have already clinched 11-man postseason berths with guaranteed records above .500 in conference play. The Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) wrapped up playoff eligibility with 28-20 win at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday evening. Mason Howard ran for a team-high 86 yards and two touchdowns while Dawson Goodman and Mason Von Haden each added scoring runs in the victory for Chi-Hi.

For the Cardinals it is the fourth straight season the program has qualified for the playoffs, not counting the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. Chi-Hi enters the final week of the regular season tied with New Richmond for third place in the Big Rivers standings, one game behind co-leading River Falls and Hudson. The Cardinals could still clinch a share of the conference title with a win over Superior on Friday and losses by River Falls at Eau Claire North and Hudson versus New Richmond.

The Hornets (6-2, 4-2) wrapped up back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2004 and 2005 two weeks ago with a 30-8 win over Clear Lake. Last Friday the Hornets fell to Dunn-St. Croix leader Spring Valley 28-13. Tristan Drier threw touchdowns to Conner Roth and Tegan Ritter but had no answer for a powerful and methodical Cardinal run game as Spring Valley ran for 219 yards and three scores while forcing two turnovers.

Cadott is locked into the playoffs but with a possibly tight battle for seeds amongst their potential playoff foes, another win could help their playoff prospects. Cadott faces Boyceville on Friday to close the regular season. The Bulldogs have also already clinched a playoff berth.

Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd have not clinched playoff berths entering the week, but could still be in the postseason. The Blackhawks (3-5, 3-3) shut out Spooner 28-0 on Friday to move to a .500 record in Heart O’North play. Gabe Prince ran for 187 yards and two scores on 17 carries, Jackson Omar had a touchdown run and Evan Rogge caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Keegan Yohnk to open the scoring while the defense has posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2015.

The Blackhawks host conference leader Northwestern (8-0, 6-0) on Friday and can secure a postseason berth with a win. If the Blackhawks don’t win, they could still get in with a below .500 record in conference play but it would come down to tiebreakers.

That is the situation Stanley-Boyd is in entering week nine. The Orioles (3-5, 2-4) need a win on Friday at home versus Elk Mound (1-7, 1-5) for the possibility of a playoff berth. Stanley-Boyd lost at Eau Claire Regis last Thursday 56-23 and has conference wins over Osseo-Fairchild and Neillsville/Granton in its resume.

The 8-man playoff scene is also cloudy but right now both McDonell and Gilman are in good shape.

The Macks (5-2, 4-0) lead the Central Wisconsin West Conference standings by one game over Bruce and Prairie Farm and have already won at least a share of the conference crown. But the Macks can clinch the title outright with a win over Prairie Farm on Thursday at Dorais Field. Bruce defeated the Panthers 26-12 last Friday to deal Prairie Farm its first league loss and move into a tie for second.

Gilman (5-2, 2-2) fell in the final minute to Thorp last Friday 31-30 in Thorp. Grady Kroeplin ran for 100 yards and threw for 115 yards and three scores to Branden Ustianowski while Troy Tuellman had a team-high 185 yards on 27 carries. Thorp quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer threw for 195 yards and two scores to Denzel Sutton, including the go-ahead score with 16 seconds left. Logan Hanson had 212 rushing yards and two scores and a team-high 12 tackles on defense for the Cardinals (7-0, 4-0).

Both McDonell and Gilman were named amongst the 16 teams on the WIAA’s 8-man preliminary qualifying report at the start of the week. Gilman hosts Athens on Friday.

Thorp faces Owen-Withee on Thursday for the Central Wisconsin East Conference championships in Owen in a battle of unbeatens. Both the Cardinals and Blackhawks are ineligible for the playoffs.

Win oneCornell earned its first on-the-field victory since moving to 8-man on Friday with a 62-36 win at New Auburn.

Dylan Bowe ran for 264 yards and four scores while Daniel Person added 115 yards and a touchdown run for the Chiefs (1-6, 1-3). Person also threw for 125 yards and three touchdowns — two to Blake Anders and one to Andrew Person.

Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 7 Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.

Jace North had 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Brayden Lotts had 86 yards and two scores for the Trojans (0-7, 0-4). New Auburn hosts Bruce on Friday.

Cornell earned a forfeit win over Birchwood/Winter last season. The last on-the-field win for the Cornell program prior to Friday was a 51-34 win against Prairie Farm on Oct. 14, 2011, the final full season of 11-man to date for the Chiefs.

Lake Holcombe done

The Chieftains forfeited games against Prairie Farm and McDonell in recent weeks in hopes of being healthy enough to return to action this Friday to face the rival Chiefs.

But Lake Holcombe will be unable to do so and has forfeited that season finale against its nearby rival. Lake Holcombe (1-7, 1-4) entered the season with lower numbers and suffered several injuries throughout the early part of the season. The Chieftains defeated New Auburn 50-8 on Sept. 15 and one week later lost to Bruce 40-0 on Sept. 23, the final on-field game of the season.

Cornell will host South Shore on Friday in a replacement game. South Shore (2-2) won junior varsity games over Flambeau (46-6) and Phillips (68-42) and lost to Michigan schools Mid-Peninsula (50-32) and Gogebic (56-26) this season, according to WisSports.net.