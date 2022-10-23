Prep Football Notebook: Run game returns as Cadott wins first playoff game in 19 years

The Cadott football team reignited its running game in Friday’s 42-14 Division 6 playoff-opening victory over Ladysmith.

The Hornets (7-3) ran for a season-high 351 yards and six scores after being limited in losses to Spring Valley and Boyceville to end the regular season.

Nick Fasbender had 136 of those yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns while Easton Goodman ran for 106 yards and a score on 10 carries. Connor Roth found the end zone on two of his five carries and Tristan Drier added a scoring scamper for a Cadott team that averaged nearly 240 yards per game on the ground through the season’s first seven games.

Inversely, the Hornets held the Lumberjacks to just 16 rushing yards on 18 attempts with Cadott scoring the first 42 points of the game.

The victory is Cadott’s first in the postseason since a 28-0 shutout win over Grantsburg to open the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 28, 2003. It was also Cadott’s first-ever home playoff game and victory. At one point the school’s field was not able to host playoff games due to a lack of fencing around the facility.

Third-seeded Cadott faces second-seeded Stratford in the second round after the Tigers blanked Cumberland 54-0.

As advertised

Appleton North prevailed over Chi-Hi 13-0 in Friday’s Division 1 playoff matchup at Dorais Field in a defensive battle many expected given the teams’ strong defenses.

Both teams were held without a touchdown until the final minute when the Lightning put the game out of reach. Defenses and special teams shined for both teams as points were at a premium.

Appleton North (8-2) limited Chi-Hi to 132 yards of total offense while the Cardinals (7-3) forced three turnovers including interceptions by Dawson Goodman and Carter Bowe. Field goals of 48 and 34 yards by Appleton North kicker Caden Popp were all the scoring until Jeremy Nelson’s 3-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds left in a physical battle.

“It wasn’t like we were playing a bunch of kids that didn’t know what they were doing,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said after the game of Appleton North’s defense. “They were big, they were strong and they handled everything we threw at them and I honestly don’t know what we could’ve done different.”

Another chance

Gilman prevailed in a 52-42 shootout over Three Lakes to open the 8-man playoffs.

Troy Duellman ran for 158 yards and four scores and Grady Kroeplin added 79 rushing yards and two scores in the win.

The win gives the Pirates (7-2) another chance to face Wausau Newman after the Fighting Cardinals routed McDonell 69-13. Wausau Newman has won 27 games in a row dating back to the end of the 2019 season but Gilman provided the toughest test for the Fighting Cardinals during that win streak in last year’s state semifinals, a 29-28 battle.

Lower seed

Three lower-seeded Chippewa County teams had their seasons come to an end on Friday.

The aforementioned Macks fell to Wausau Newman, Bloomer fell to top-seeded Saint Croix Falls 36-14 and Stanley-Boyd lost at Northwestern 38-13 in Division 5 games.

Logan Burzynski threw for 116 yards and a touchdown to Landon Karlen, who finished with six catches for 98 yards to lead the Orioles (4-6).

Keegan Yohnk threw touchdown passes to Zeke Strand and Ben Miller for the Blackhawks (3-7).