Prep Football Notebook: Tetrault, Andersen duo displays skill in Cornell victory

McDonell wide receivers Dale Tetrault and David Andersen present a challenge few teams can neutralize.

The duo showcased their skills on Friday evening in a 46-8 Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man win in Cornell, combining for five touchdowns.

Tetrault has been a force for the Macks for four years, recently becoming the state’s career 8-man career catches leader. The senior caught six passes for 87 yards and two scores in the first half before adding a 32-yard touchdown rush late in the third quarter as he subbed at quarterback for sophomore Grant Smiskey.

The sophomore Andersen had six catches of his own for 84 yards with a 30-yard touchdown pass reception late in the first half. Andersen then returned the opening kickoff of the second half 70 yards for a score to help the Macks pull away.

“There’s no doubt that they’re good and they’re good kids too,” Cornell coach Craig Braaten said of Tetrault and Andersen. “They’re tough for everybody. We’re not the only ones that run into trouble with them.”

Tetrault and Andersen have a combined 60 receptions this season for 888 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a big part of McDonell’s balanced and potent offense.

“Those are two really, really tough receivers and you’ve got to have two good d-backs to cover him,” McDonell coach Mark Maloney said.

McDonell hosts New Auburn on Thursday.

GauntletCornell has started CWWC play against the two teams expected by many to be the favorites for the league crown — Prairie Farm and McDonell.

The Chiefs scored first in a 48-6 loss to Prairie Farm last week and hung tough with the high-powered Macks on Friday night. Running back Dylan Bowe ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and the Chiefs drew the praise of Maloney.

“I was impressed with how tough those guys played,” Maloney said of Cornell. “It wasn’t an easy win. The score kind of made it looked that way. We capitalized on a few of their mistakes.”

The Chiefs (0-5, 0-2) have a growing roster but still an inexperienced group. But the next three games for Cornell feature teams in similar spots beginning on Friday when they Chiefs travel to Bruce before games against New Auburn and Lake Holcombe. Braaten said his team would need to clean up the mental mistakes it made Friday, but was encouraged with its effort against one of the conference’s top teams.

“We’re excited for the next three games,” Braaten said. “We got through the gauntlet.”

RallySlow starts have been a theme for Chi-Hi in losses this season.

But the Cardinals turned the tide in Friday’s 21-7 win at New Richmond, scoring all 21 points after halftime to rally to their second win in a row.

Mason Von Haden, Mason Howard and Dawson Goodman each ran for touchdowns in the second half with Howard and Goodman finding pay dirt in the fourth quarter to help give the Cards a lead they wouldn’t give back. Howard ran for a team-high 96 yards on 14 carries, Von Haden added 89 yards on 18 carries and Goodman had 68 yards on six attempts.

Defensively the Cardinals limited the Tigers to less than four yards a carry on the ground while Jackson Gugel and Goodman snagged interceptions.

Chi-Hi was held out of the end zone in the first half in losses to Hudson and Menomonie earlier in the season.

Chi-Hi (4-2, 2-2) faces a tough task on Friday when unbeaten Big Rivers leader River Falls comes to Dorais Field.

Ground and pound

Cadott and Stanley-Boyd earned convincing victories Friday fueled by their running games.

Quarterback Tristan Drier finished with 95 yards on 15 carries and two scores while Nick Fasbender added 55 yards on 10 carries for the Hornets in a 31-0 win at Glenwood City. Defensively the Hornets allowed eight points or fewer for the fifth time in six games this season. Cadott (5-1, 3-1) plays at Clear Lake next Friday and can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 23 Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.

Stanley-Boyd piled up 234 rushing yards and five scoring runs in its 42-8 win over Osseo-Fairchild at Oriole Park.

Chase Sturm had 81 of those yards and two scores, JJ Heller added two scores with 46 rushing yards and Landon Karlen had 53 yards on 14 attempts and a scoring run. Carter Isenberger also connected with Karlen for a 59-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Simon Polman booted a pair of field goals including a 41-yarder in the second quarter.

Stanley-Boyd (2-4, 1-3) hosts Neillsville/Granton on Friday.

Near miss

A late Cumberland rally denied Bloomer its second win in a row on Friday as the Beavers overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 28-22 win.

Keegan Yohnk ran for a touchdown and threw scores to Jackson Omar and Evan Rogge for the Blackhawks (1-5, 1-3). Jackson Omar had a team-high 76 rushing yards and Gabe Prince added 68 for Bloomer.

David Olson’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Vaughn Johnson in the closing minutes put the Beavers in front for good.

Bloomer plays at Barron on Friday.

Two at the top

Through two weeks of Central Wisconsin West and East play, two teams sit tied atop the league standings.

Prairie Farm is even with McDonell in the Central Wisconsin West after earning a 59-14 win over New Auburn. Tyler Rassbach ran for 103 yards and three scores for the Panthers as Prairie Farm scored all 59 points in the first half. Bruce blanked Lake Holcombe 40-0 for the Red Raiders’ first league win. The Chieftains face Prairie Farm this week.

Thorp and Owen-Withee are tied atop the Central Wisconsin East after big wins on Friday. The Cardinals averaged close to 14 yards per play in a 67-0 win over Greenwood. Logan Hanson had 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns while he and Denzel Sutton caught scoring passes from Aiden Rosemeyer, who threw for 129 yards. Harley Zurakowski and and Rosemeyer added rushing scores, Rosemeyer returned a punt for a score and Ashton Kroeplin brought back the opening kickoff of the second 75 yards to the end zone. Thorp (5-0, 2-0) plays at Athens Friday.

Owen-Withee ran for 420 yards and four scores in a 30-14 victory over Gilman in a battle of unbeatens. Logan Amacher shouldered the rushing load with 216 yards and three scores for the Blackhawks (5-0, 2-0). Grady Kroeplin had 80 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Pirates (4-1, 1-1). Gilman plays at Alma Center Lincoln on Friday.