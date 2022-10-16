Prep Football Notebook: Unfamiliarity between teams in most Chippewa County playoff matchups

Six Chippewa County football teams advanced to the playoffs and four of those teams will see a foe they haven’t matched up with in the 21st century, if ever.

Chi-Hi (7-2) is a No. 3 seed in Division 1 and will start the postseason with a Friday night game at Dorais Field against No. 6 Appleton North (7-2). The Cardinals closed the regular season with a 42-7 homecoming rout over Superior last Friday. Mason Howard, Mayson Tester, Mason Von Haden, Xander Neal and Brett Krista each had a touchdown run as the Cardinals ran for a season-high 372 yards. Howard added a touchdown reception from Von Haden and the Chi-Hi defense forced three turnovers in its fifth straight victory.

Watch Now: Prep Football: Chi-Hi runs win streak to five with homecoming rout over Superior Five different players scored touchdowns and the defense forced three turnovers as the Chi-Hi football team won its fifth game in a row Friday with a 42-7 rout over Superior at Dorais Field.

The Cardinals have never faced Appleton North, who finished in third place behind Kimberly and Neenah in the Fox Valley Association standings during the regular season. The winner faces the winner between No. 7 D.C. Everest at No. 2 Hudson in the second round.

Prep Football Playoffs: Chi-Hi, Cadott and Gilman host postseason openers The Chi-Hi, Cadott and Gilman football teams will host playoff openers after postseason pairings were revealed by the WIAA on Saturday morning. McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd will hit the road for their openers.

Cadott (6-3) is also a No. 3 seed, but in Division 6 where the Hornets will host No. 6 Ladysmith (6-3). The Hornets enter the postseason on a two-game losing streak after a 45-14 defeat to Boyceville on Friday evening. The Lumberjacks finished third in the Lakeland Conference standings behind Grantsburg and Unity. The two programs have never met in the playoffs and the winner will face either No. 7 Cumberland or No. 2 Stratford in round two.

Gilman (6-2) will be starting the 8-man playoffs at home as a No. 2 seed, hosting No. 3 Three Lakes (5-3) in the opening round. The Pirates closed the regular season by routing Athens 54-16 on Friday. Three Lakes finished third place in the Northern Border Conference during the regular season and the teams will be meeting on the 8-man gridiron for the first time.

The winner between the Pirates and Blue Jays will move onto the second round and meet the winner of No. 4 McDonell (6-2) at No. 1 Wausau Newman (8-0). The Fighting Cardinals are the defending 8-man state champion, beating Gilman 29-28 last season at Oriole Park in the playoff semifinals on the way to the title. Wausau Newman was ranked first in the latest WisSports.net 8-man state coaches poll. The Macks won the Central Wisconsin West Conference championship with a 45-6 win over Prairie Farm on Thursday evening. The Macks and Fighting Cardinals programs are no stranger to each other as former conference foes in the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference and the Cloverwood before both programs made the move to 8-man.

Friday Prep Football Roundup: Stanley-Boyd rallies past Elk Mound Logan Burzynski's 12-yard touchdown run late helped the Stanley-Boyd football team rally past Elk Mound 24-21 on Friday evening.

Stanley-Boyd is a No. 7 seed in Division 5 and will make the trip north to Maple to face Heart O’North Conference champion Northwestern (9-0), the No. 2 seed. The Orioles (4-5) defeated Elk Mound 24-21 on Friday evening to stay in contention for a playoff berth. Neither Stanley-Boyd or Bloomer entered Saturday morning guaranteed of a spot, due to conference records below .500, but grabbed two of the available berths that were remaining. The Orioles and Tigers have played three times on the gridiron, all coming in the postseason, with the most recent being a 21-0 Stanley-Boyd victory on Nov. 4, 1995 in the Division 4 semifinals at Dorais Field. The winner will face either No. 3 La Crosse Aquinas or No. 6 Durand-Arkansaw in the second round.

Bloomer is the No. 8 seed in the same Division 5 bracket and will see a familiar face in the opening round at No. 1 Saint Croix Falls. The Blackhawks (3-6) fell to Northwestern 22-6 in Friday’s regular season finale but made the playoffs and will see another Heart O’North foe in the Saints (8-1). Saint Croix Falls beat Bloomer 38-8 on Sept. 2 but the Blackhawks have won three of their last five games with two losses to playoff-bound Cumberland and Northwestern by a combined 22 points. The victor advances to round two to meet either No. 4 Colby or No. 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

Closing strong

Cornell ended its 8-man regular season strong on Friday with a 54-28 win over South Shore.

Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 14 Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.

Dylan Bowe ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns and Daniel Person added 116 rushing yards and three scores to go with 43 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Bryce Anderson. Preston Fredrickson ran for 73 yards and Noah Cripe had a touchdown run for the Chiefs (3-6), who ended the regular season with back-to-back wins. Cornell scheduled South Shore after Lake Holcombe forfeited their previously scheduled matchup.

New Auburn (0-8, 0-5) fell to Bruce 64-0 to end the season.