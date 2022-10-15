 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Football Playoffs

Prep Football Playoffs: Chi-Hi, Cadott and Gilman host postseason openers

The Chi-Hi, Cadott and Gilman football teams will host playoff openers after postseason pairings were revealed by the WIAA on Saturday morning.

McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd will hit the road for their openers.

Chi-Hi (7-2) is a No. 3 seed in its Division 1 bracket and will start the postseason with a game at Dorais Field against No. 6 Appleton North (7-2). Both the Cardinals and Lightning will enter Friday's matchup on lengthy winning streaks with the Cardinals winners of five in a row and the Lightning having won their last four. The game is the first home playoff game for the Cardinals since the third round of the Division 2 playoffs in 2015 when Chi-Hi beat Menomonie 17-6.

The winner will move on face the victor from the No. 7 D.C. Everest at No. 2 Hudson in the second round.

Cadott (6-3) is a No. 3 seed in its Division 6 bracket and will host No. 6 Ladysmith (6-3) from the Lakeland Conference. Both teams enter the playoffs on two-game losing streaks. The winner between the Hornets and Evergreens will face the winner of No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 Stratford in round two.

Gilman (6-2) is a No. 2 seed in its 8-man bracket and will host No. 3 Three Lakes/Phelps (5-3) in the opening round. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 4 McDonell (6-2) at No. 1 Wausau Newman (8-0) in round two. The Cardinals are the defending 8-man state champion and defeated Gilman in last year's semifinals. The Macks won the Central Wisconsin West Conference championship with a 45-6 win over Prairie Farm on Thursday night.

Stanley-Boyd (4-5) is a No. 7 seed in the Division 5 field and will head north to face No. 2 Northwestern (9-0). The Tigers won the Heart O'North Conference title in the regular season but are the No. 2 seed behind fellow league opponent Saint Croix Falls (8-1) as the Saints host No. 8 Bloomer (3-6).

The winner between Saint Croix Falls and Bloomer faces the winner of No. 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 4 Colby in the second round while the winner between the Orioles and Tigers will meet the victor of No. 6 Durand-Arkansaw at No. 3 La Crosse Aquinas in the second round.

All games will be Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

