Prep Football Preview: 8 Chippewa County Games To Watch This Fall

The first week of games for the 11-man football season gets underway later this week with 8-man games joining in next week.

Chippewa County's eight teams will have plenty of high-profile matchups that could decide playoff berths and conference championships. Games are ordered by date.

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, Aug. 19

The annual matchup between the Hornets and Orioles is now a nonconference meeting with the Hornets moving to the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in 2020 but is still a rivalry.

The Orioles have won the last 15 meetings dating back to 2005 but both teams come into the season with similar profiles. Cadott and Stanley-Boyd are coming off playoff berths and are most experienced in the trenches with new athletes eager to make an impact at skill spots.

Hudson at Chi-Hi, Sept. 9

The Cardinals start the Big Rivers season with a bang, hosting the always-tough Raiders at Dorais Field. Chi-Hi has won the last four meetings with the Raiders with each matchup being decided by 10 points or fewer and three of the four by six points or fewer.

A stout Hudson team will feature defensive end Will McDonald, a preferred walk-on to the University of Wisconsin in the Class of 2023.

Chi-Hi at Menomonie, Sept. 9

The longest tenured rivalry in Chippewa County and one of the most high profile in the area, the Cardinals and Mustangs are set to meet for a 110th time with a showdown at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Menomonie has won seven in a row over Chi-Hi with last year's 21-14 victory at Dorais Field being the tightest matchup between the teams during that stretch. The winner will have an early leg up in what should be a spirited battle for the Big Rivers championship.

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, Sept. 15

A Chippewa County rivalry back on the table after conference realignment sees the Chieftains host the Trojans on the gridiron for the first time in more than a decade.

Both teams are young but with this game opening Central Wisconsin West Conference play, energy will be high as the battle for the Birchtree Axe returns.

Cumberland at Bloomer, Sept. 23

Points are never at a premium when the Blackhawks and Beavers clash on the football field. The winning team has scored at least 32 points in each of the past nine meetings with both teams scoring at least 22 points in five of the last six meetings.

The matchup will also be important early on in the Heart O'North season with both Bloomer and Cumberland facing defending league champion Northwestern later on.

Cadott at Spring Valley, Oct. 7

Another possible matchup with league title implications takes place on the penultimate week of the regular season. Spring Valley won the Dunn-St. Croix title a season ago but lost to Cadott in the final week of the regular season to help the Hornets tie for third in the league standings.

Cadott plays at Spring Valley in week eight before hosting Boyceville — another team expected to vie for the league crown — in week nine.

Prairie Farm at McDonell, Oct. 13

The two most experienced teams in the new-look Central Wisconsin West Conference, this Thursday night showdown on the final week of the regular season could be the de facto league championship game.

There may also be a little extra mustard for this one after the Panthers overcame a 32-14 halftime deficit to stun the Macks 46-40 in the opening round of the 8-man playoffs last season.

Lake Holcombe at Cornell, Oct. 14

Nearby rivals clash to close the regular season as the Chiefs welcome the Chieftains for a CWWC battle.

Lake Holcombe shut out Cornell 39-0 in last year's end-of-season battle but with a much more experienced Chiefs team returning this season, the 2022 matchup could be much closer.