Prep Football Preview: 8 Chippewa County Players To Watch This Fall

The first week of games for the 11-man football season gets underway later this week with 8-man games joining in next week.

Chippewa County's eight teams offer plenty of talent to lead their teams as squads hit the gridiron in search of success. Names are listed alphabetically.

Brodee Burish, Cadott

The junior had a breakthrough campaign as a sophomore on both sides of the ball in the trenches for the Hornets.

Burish was an All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team selection on offensive and defensive line and leads an experience group of Cadott linemen. The 6-foot, 230-pound Burish was also an All-Chippewa County first team pick for the playoff-bound Hornets and could help lead Cadott even higher this fall.

Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd

The senior made his name on defense last year but could have an impact on both sides of the ball this year.

Burzynski earned All-Cloverbelt Conference second team accolades in the secondary as a junior but also logged time at quarterback where he threw for 468 yards and five touchdowns in six total games. He's in line to serve as the team's signal caller this year and will have plenty on his point on both sides of the ball.

Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi

Rare returning experience for the Cardinals, the senior Goodman should be a cornerstone for Chi-Hi on defense this season.

Goodman earned All-Big Rivers Conference and All-Chippewa County first team honors a season ago as he tallied 59 total tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The senior will be one to watch on the back end of a Chi-Hi defense that is usually strong.

Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer

Like the Cardinals, the Blackhawks are also short on returning experience but bring back a heavy hitter in Rubenzer.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Rubenzer earned All-Heart O'North second team honors a season ago and was an All-Chippewa County special mention at linebacker. Rubenzer will be a key player for Bloomer this year both on defense as a linebacker, but also on offense as a tight end.

Brayden Lotts, New Auburn

The junior is the lone all-conference honoree to return for the Trojans this year and will be depending upon to help lead a youngster roster.

Lotts was an All-Central Wisconsin West Conference honorable mention at defensive back a season ago and will also be a key player as a receiver in the Trojans passing game.

Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe

The senior running back and linebacker is one of many returners this fall for the Chieftains.

Sauerwein did a little bit of everything last season as he threw for 242 yards and three scores and ran for 574 yards and four touchdowns as he jumped around the depth chart for Lake Holcombe in its first 8-man season.

Dale Tetrault, McDonell

The senior receiver hauled in 47 catches for 630 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 245 rushing yards and four scores a season ago for the Macks.

McDonell is moving to an I-formation offense, but that still provides plenty of big plays down the field for the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Regional selection and All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team wide receiver from 2021.

Avery Turany, Cornell

Turany made an impact on both sides of the ball last fall for the Chiefs in their first season of 8-man.

The senior Turany ran for 405 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries as a tailback while also earning second team All-Rogue Conference honors as a safety. Cornell returns nearly its entire team intact as the Chiefs move into the Central Wisconsin West Conference to join nearby rivals Lake Holcombe and New Auburn along with old Lakeland foes Bruce and Prairie Farm along with McDonell in the new-look league.