Prep Football Preview: Bloomer brings young roster into season

BLOOMER — Each year, the Bloomer football team tries to travel a similar route.

But this year's intended path might feature some a different movement as the Blackhawks bring a young roster into the season in their quest for success.

Nineteenth-year Bloomer coach John Post's squad finished 3-6 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since he took over the program in 2004. The yearly foundation for the Blackhawks is build upon wanting to finish in the upper half of the Heart O'North Conference standings and qualifying for the postseason.

Bloomer missed both of those goals a season ago as the 'Hawks — like many — battled through injuries and illness. What the team has now is a younger roster eager to make an impact to get Bloomer back to its winning ways.

“Young group," Post said of his team. "There’s some good athletes. Good kids to coach. We’ll have to wait and see how things play out, but we’re going to be inexperienced on both sides of the ball.”

Post said his team returns a handful of starters on each side of the ball, meaning more than half of the spots on offense and defense will be taken over by new faces. With so many young and inexperienced players ready to take on larger roles, Post said the first few weeks of practice are additionally important as players look to make the most of their reps to get ready for the year.

“(We’ve got) some nice depth in a few spots and other spots not so much," Post said. "So we’re seeing who can move where, even some of the kids shifting positions from what they played pretty much through high school.”

The program numbers for Bloomer remain steady at around 65 total players. Post said in his near two decades leading the Blackhawks, the team has had as many as 80 players on the team but the number they have this year is in line with what he's seen for much of his time.

Like many teams, Post said his squad was hit hard by injuries and illness absences a season ago in the program's first losing campaign since 2004. The veteran coach is hoping his team can stay healthy and on the field as it looks to make its way back up the Heart O'North standings after finishing fifth in 2021.

Bloomer's schedule is tough out of the gates with nonconference games against Somerset and Eau Claire Regis. The Blackhawks and Spartans are no strangers to each other with 15 meetings over the years including four in the playoffs. Late Somerset coach Bruce Larson will be honored during halftime of the team's season-opening matchup in Somerset on Aug. 18 before the Blackhawks host defending Cloverbelt Conference champion Eau Claire Regis on Friday, Aug. 26.

From there, the Blackhawks open the Heart O'North season at St. Croix Falls on Sept. 2 and also play home league games against Cameron (Sept. 9), Cumberland (Sept. 23) and Northwestern (Oct. 14) to go with road games at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Sept. 16), Barron (Sept. 30) and Spooner (Oct. 14).

Bloomer's success in Heart O'North play of the years has been second to none. The Blackhawks have won 26 conference championships in their 80 years in the league and have finished in fifth place or worse just 11 times. The Blackhawks will look to return to their familiar position as a conference contender.

“The expectation is to be around playing in November," Post said. "Playoffs first, try to stay healthy game by game, week by week as they say.

"I think we have some talented kids, some good kids.”

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 18 at Somerset Aug. 26 Eau Claire Regis Sept. 2 at St. Croix Falls Sept. 9 Cameron Sept. 16 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Sept. 23 Cumberland Sept. 30 at Barron Oct. 7 at Spooner Oct. 14 Northwestern

