Prep Football Preview: Chi-Hi heavy on numbers, light on experience entering season

The Chi-Hi football team has more players in the program this fall than ever before.

But many of those players will be seeing their first significant varsity action for the Cardinals this season as Chi-Hi starts the year with a talented but inexperienced group.

Chi-Hi is coming off a strong 2021 campaign in which the Cardinals finished 8-3 overall and third in the Big Rivers Conference standings. The Cardinals won their first playoff game since 2015 with an exciting 22-21 overtime win at Stevens Point in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs. But many faces from that team are now gone, and it's a new year for 37th-year coach Chuck Raykovich and his squad.

Raykovich is pleased with the work his team has done leading into the season but knows there's still much to do.

“Our kids have done exactly what they needed to do in the offseason. They put in a lot of work," Raykovich said. "They’re very much in shape, they look like they’ve been in the weight room. They look football ready. They’ve just got to have their mind catch up with their body.”

While the roster is eager and talented, Raykovich said the process of teaching them the things they need to know is a long one.

“You can only do so much," Raykovich said. "You can’t force feed football knowledge, they’ve got to pick it up at their own pace. A lot of people may think it’s a simple, simple game but it isn’t with blocking schemes, defensive alignment, stunts, etc., etc.

"They’ve got to learn that and as you progress in football things become more complicated.”

The process will also not be easy for the Cardinals as the team plays a strong schedule of foes both in league and out. Chi-Hi got its first taste of hitting someone else on Friday morning when the Cardinals hosted defending Heart O'North Conference champion Northwestern in a rainy scrimmage at Dorais Field. Next week the tone switches to game preparation as the Cardinals prepare to open the season against a familiar foe in Holmen on Thursday. The Vikings have been perched at the front of the Chi-Hi nonconference schedule for all but one year since 2004. Like the Cardinals, the Vikings have strong numbers in their program this year and are looking to bounce back from a rare down season in 2021 when Holmen finished 2-7.

D.C. Everest comes to town on Thursday, Aug. 25, to close nonconference play at Dorais Field. The Evergreens advanced to the Division 1 playoff a season ago and fell 10-9 to the Cardinals last season.

“Holmen’s always a challenge and then we got D.C. Everest, and D.C. Everest for years has been a power in the state," Raykovich said of the nonconference schedule. "Two very good nonconference games for us. They’re definitely not an easy task for us.”

The Cardinals start Big Rivers play on Sept. 2 by hosting Hudson before heading to Menomonie to face the Mustangs in a rivalry meeting on Sept. 9. Overall Chi-Hi plays four Big Rivers games at home — Eau Claire North (Sept. 16), River Falls (Sept. 30) and Superior (Oct. 14) — along with a short trip to Carson Park on Oct. 7 to face Eau Claire Memorial.

The Wildcats return to the Big Rivers this season as Rice Lake moves to the Middle Border Conference.

“There’s no easy week in the Big Rivers," Raykovich said. "Even the schools that have been in the bottom lately have got new coaches and new enthusiasm and that’s going to change. There’s no week off in this league.”

From the first week on, the Cardinals will be seeing tough competition.

“Our numbers are outstanding. We have like 130 kids out for football but they’re green," Raykovich said. "There’s not a lot of kids that got a lot of varsity experience. With the numbers we have, they have to grow up fast and learn how to compete in the Big Rivers."

And while Raykovich closes in on his 50th year in coaching, the process of working with his team to get better is rewarding now as it was when he started nearly five decades ago.

“It’s the highlight of my day coming to practice to see these guys, and it puts a smile on my face," Raykovich said.

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 18 at Holmen Aug. 25 D.C. Everest Sept. 2 Hudson Sept. 9 at Menomonie Sept. 16 Eau Claire North Sept. 23 at New Richmond Sept. 30 River Falls Oct. 7 at Eau Claire Memorial Oct. 14 Superior

Up Next Numbers and excitement are up for the Cornell Chiefs as they enter their second season of 8-man football.