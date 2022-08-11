Prep Football Preview: Focused Cadott squad tough in trenches, eager to build off playoff berth

CADOTT — The Cadott football team got a taste of sustained success a season ago.

Now the Hornets want more.

Cadott brings back many key players from last year's team that advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2005 for fifth-year coach Jeff Goettl.

The Hornets (5-5) qualified for the playoffs by knocking off Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley in the final week of the regular season and then nearly upset Unity in the opening round of the Division 6 playoffs. Seventeen letterwinners return for the Hornets from a season ago.

“They’re definitely focused, practices have been great," Goettl said of his team. "They’re putting in the hard work and definitely I’d say we’re a little step ahead of last year. Hopefully we can build off how we ended.”

The Hornets are specifically experienced at the line of scrimmage with the entire offensive line back. Junior Brodee Burish leads that group, earning first team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honors as an offensive and defensive lineman in his sophomore season. Senior Blake Irwin was an all-conference honorable mention along the offensive line as well.

“They’re hard workers," Goettl said. "We’ve got some depth at line which is kind of new for us. We’re 10 deep, still trying to figure out who’s going to be a starter.”

Senior Tristan Drier returns at quarterback after starting down the stretch last season and will also work in the back end of the defense. Fellow senior Tegan Ritter earned second team all-conference honors at linebacker and ran for 153 yards and a score at running back. Nick Fasbender was an all-conference honorable mention at linebacker and will join Ritter as a senior duo in the backfield. Peter Weir earned all-conference honorable mention as a place kicker and Goettl said junior Easton Goodman and sophomore Warren Bowe will add further depth in the backfield and on defense.

“We’ve got a lot of new guys at skill positions," Goettl said. "We’ve got a lot of speed, but they’re new. We graduated some pretty good runners last year. We’ve got Stanley(-Boyd) right away. So that’s a good gauge. That’ll tell us where we’re at right away.”

Many things have changed for the Cadott football program in a decade.

Ten years ago, the Hornets started a season they were unable to finish. Some early injuries to an already thin roster forced Cadott to cancel the rest of its varsity season after just two games in 2012. The Hornets played a junior varsity and c-team schedule in 2013 before returning to action in 2014 under coach Jeff Chrusciel. The Hornets won one game in each of Chrusciel's first two years before the coach passed away from cancer. Steve Mengel took over the program for two years before Goettl ascended to head coach of his alma mater in 2018. Goettl said the Hornets have been making progress in every year since returning to varsity play and now the team is hungry for the next step.

“We’ve got them on the right path," Goettl said. "Now we’ve just got to take the next step.”

The Hornets host a four-team scrimmage with Fall Creek, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Whitehall on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Cadott opens the regular season against the aforementioned Orioles in a rivalry game on Aug. 19 at Oriole Park before closing nonconference play by hosting Pittsville on Aug. 26. Dunn-St. Croix Conference play starts the Friday before Labor Day with a home game against Colfax before the Hornets play four of their final six games away from home. Cadott hosts Elmwood/Plum City on Sept. 16 and finishes the league season with a bang, playing at Spring Valley on Oct. 7 before hosting Boyceville on Oct. 14.

Overall the outlook for the Cadott program is strong. The team has more than 40 players in the program, the most since returning to varsity play in 2014. Goettl said he wants his team to play physical and will need to stay away from injuries. But the Hornets are hungry to not just make a return to the playoffs, but to do some damage once they get there.

“If we keep growing like we did last year, they’ve got a lot of potential," Goettl said.

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 19 at Stanley-Boyd Aug. 25 Pittsville Sept. 2 Colfax Sept. 9 at Turtle Lake Sept. 16 Elmwood/Plum City Sept. 23 at Glenwood City Sept. 30 at Clear Lake Oct. 7 at Spring Valley Oct. 14 Boyceville

Up Next Program numbers are sky high, but experience is in shorter supply for the Chi-Hi Cardinals coming into 2022.