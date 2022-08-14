Prep Football Preview: Growing numbers, returning experience spark excitement for Cornell

CORNELL — Numbers and excitement have grown by leaps and bounds in recent years for the Cornell football team.

The Chiefs begin their second season back solo as an 8-man program and come into the season with experience, talent and plenty of players.

Ninth-year coach Craig Braaten’s team enters a new season in a new conference with mostly the same roster it had a season ago when the Chiefs finished 1-7 in their first 8-man season.

Senior tailback Avery Turany ran for 405 yards and three touchdowns while earning second team all-conference honors at safety last season. Senior wide receiver Dylan Bowe ran for 245 yards and three scores a season ago and quarterback Daniel Person threw for 235 yards.

The number of athletes from Cornell playing football has more than tripled in two years. Cornell players made up just seven members of the roster in the final year of the Lake Holcombe/Cornell 11-man co-op in 2020. Cornell returned to individual football competition with a roster of 14 players last season and has improved upon that number to 22 this year. Senior Jeremiah Hetke, sophomore Parker Modl and freshman Anthony Schofield are a few of the new faces that could help out the program on the field this year.

“I feel like when you look at my record I’ve had a lot of rebuilding years,” Braaten said. “I’ve walked into a lot of rebuilds. Finally I don’t think this is a rebuild, we can go for it for a change for the first time in a long time.”

The team has enough players to where it can field both varsity and junior varsity squads.

“It’s almost perfect. I’m looking forward to being competitive with varsity and JV,” Braaten said.

Cornell has more players for this year’s 8-man season (22) than it did during its last season of 11-man football in 2012 when the Chiefs had to cancel the remainder of their season just two games in. Ultimately Cornell co-oped with Cadott to play an exhibition schedule that season before co-oping with Lake Holcombe from 2013-2020.

The Chiefs graduated one player from last year (lineman Brodee Braaten) and bring back a seven-player senior class (Hetke, Turany, Dawson Munson, Bowe, Jack Blaisdell, Blake Anders and Bryce Anderson) with five of those players as returning starters from a season ago.

Coach Braaten said the players, coaches and community have embraced the move to 8-man football. The team adjusted its field to 80 yards and Braaten said he has more parents volunteering to help than in years past, saying the community is ‘all-in’.

“We’ve all embraced 8-man,” Braaten said. “(Cornell superintendent) Dr. (Paul) Schley’s been awesome, the school board has been really good to us.”

Cornell earned a forfeit win over Winter/Birchwood last season and Braaten felt his team put together some competitive efforts, especially early before a few injuries took their toll. Now with a deeper roster, Braaten feels his squad is better prepared for the rigors of a season.

“It’s a totally different outlook from having a small group,” Braaten said.

Cornell jumps into the new-look Central Wisconsin West Conference with McDonell, New Auburn, Lake Holcombe, Bruce and Prairie Farm. Five of those six teams are familiar with each other from East Lakeland competition in other sports and for a few of those schools, it will be the first time meeting the Chiefs on the gridiron in more than a decade.

The Chiefs open the season on Friday, Aug. 26 in Athens before hosting Alma Center Lincoln on Sept. 2 and rounding out conference crossover play in Gilman on Sept. 9. Cornell has conference home games against Prairie Farm (Sept. 16), McDonell (Sept. 23) and Lake Holcombe (Oct. 14) along with road trips to Bruce (Sept. 30) and New Auburn (Oct. 7).

A new year is here for Cornell and there’s plenty of reason for optimism for a group Braaten said is self driven and motivated to succeed.

“I haven’t seen what they can do yet,” Braaten said of his team. “Even though I have a good number coming back I don’t think I’ve seen everything they can do. I’m really excited to see.”

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 26 at Athens Sept. 2 Alma Center Lincoln Sept. 9 at Gilman Sept. 16 Prairie Farm Sept. 23 McDonell Sept. 30 at Bruce Oct. 7 at New Auburn Oct. 14 Lake Holcombe

