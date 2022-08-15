Prep Football Preview: Lake Holcombe eager to improve on solid inaugural 8-man campaign

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe football team considers its first season of 8-man football last year to be a successful season.

And with many of those players that helped the team make the jump back to being a solo program returning this fall, the Chieftains and coach Brandon Baldry are optimistic about their prospects entering the season.

Lake Holcombe logged a 3-6 record in 2021, including victories in three of their last four games to go with losses to Thorp, Flambeau and Almond-Bancroft by a combined 12 points. The Chieftains bring back experience around the lineup as the team moves into the Central Wisconsin West Conference beginning this fall.

“We actually have a lot of kids that had playing time last year,” Baldry said. “We graduated four seniors that were big role players on our team. But I’d say everybody besides our new kids and our upcoming freshmen had varsity experience in some aspect of it. We’ve got some experience there, which I can work with, and we can learn from our mistakes we made last year.”

Running back/linebacker Max Sauerwein ran for 574 yards and four scores a season ago while offensive lineman/defensive end Cead Ewer and tight end/Trent Nitek are each back to give the Chieftains some added muscle in the trenches. Running back/linebacker Harley Schroeder returns after being injured in the first quarter of Lake Holcombe’s season opener against Thorp and missing the season. Senior Parker Miller also returns to give the Lake Holcombe a group of upperclassmen to lean on.

Baldry was the head coach for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op in its final season together in 2020 and started utilizing 8-man football concepts when the team was still playing 11-man, so Baldry said the transition for the team has been a smoother one in dealing with familiar ideas.

Baldry’s team is striving to be a versatile one with players practicing at a variety of positions in case they are needed to play different spots throughout the year as injuries might arise.

“Our philosophy is always next man up because you never know,” Baldry said, “even last year losing Harley Schroeder during the game first game of the year. He was supposed to be our starting running back last year and first game, first quarter he was out for the year.”

Lake Holcombe, Cornell and Thorp were among the teams to play in the Rogue Independent Conference, a league made up of six teams that made the move to 8-man football but were not yet a part of a conference. The impromptu conference gave the the teams a chance to play against each other and vie for a league title as they all awaited 2022 when they would move onto other conferences. Lake Holcombe and Cornell are now a part of the new-look Central Wisconsin West Conference with New Auburn, McDonell, Prairie Farm and Bruce, while Thorp, Owen-Withee and Athens join the Central Wisconsin East Conference with Gilman, Greenwood and Alma Center Lincoln.

The Chieftains lost their first five games to the start the season, including the aforementioned three close defeats, before routing South Shore 78-6 for the program’s first 8-man victory. Lake Holcombe closed the season strong with a pair of wins over nearby foes Cornell and Bruce. Lake Holcombe and Cornell co-oped at the high school football level from 2013 through 2020 before going their separate ways in making the move to 8-man. Now both teams are a part of a new-look conference that has plenty of familiarity with several Lakeland schools from other sports.

“We’re excited to be in the old Lakeland Conference,” Baldry said. “It’s not the Lakeland anymore, but five of the six are pretty much what we used to play with back in the day. We’re excited to play teams we’re familiar with, kids that they play in basketball. There’s a rivalry between a few of the schools, so it’s nice to build on that.”

The Chieftains will open the season with a strong test out of the gate in hosting powerhouse Gilman on Friday, Aug. 26, before playing at Athens on Sept. 2. The Chieftains open CWWC play against New Auburn on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the two rivals meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2011. Lake Holcombe also hosts Bruce on Sept. 23 and McDonell on Oct. 7 while playing road games at Alma Center Lincoln (Sept. 9), Prairie Farm (Sept. 30) and Cornell (Oct. 14).

“Last year, I thought we had a successful season,” Baldry said. “Our record may not have shown it at 3-6, but we were in almost every game and (we’re) learning how to play all four quarters. Not just a half.”

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 26 Gilman Sept. 2 at Athens Sept. 9 at Alma Center Lincoln Sept. 15 New Auburn Sept. 23 Bruce Sept. 30 at Prairie Farm Oct. 7 McDonell Oct. 14 at Cornell

