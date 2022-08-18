Prep Football Preview: McDonell returns to its roots with Maloney back as coach

It was an opportunity Mark Maloney knew he couldn’t pass up.

The former McDonell football coach has returned to the program as head coach this year with a roster he is plenty familiar with.

Maloney graduated from McDonell in 1978 and was the head coach for the Macks from 2002-07 before a tenure in Colfax in the early 2010s. In more recent years, Maloney led the Notre Dame Middle School team to success and once the McDonell job opened up after last season, his former players now on the high school team approached him about taking the job.

That means the standard phase up getting up to speed with a new coach hasn’t been as pronounced. The Macks will bring the I-formation offense from middle school that many players are familiar with.

“It was what we ran in middle school,” Maloney said of the offense. “The seniors, it took them a little bit but not long. The juniors, there’s only two of them and they seem to do OK. But then the sophomores and freshmen are very, very vivid in their memory. I think that’s the best thing, the most fortunate thing for me is these kids remember that offense.”

The Macks will certainly have the offensive firepower to score points.

Sophomore quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 1,380 yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago and added 123 rushing yards and three scores. Senior wide receiver Dale Tetrault earned first team All-Central Wisconsin West Conference and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region honors after a season in which he caught 47 passes for 630 yards and nine scores while rushing for 245 yards and four touchdowns. David Andersen caught 10 passes for 276 yards and five scores in his freshman season.

Seniors Evan Eckes and Brady Rubenzer will help the team in the backfield, while senior linemen Malaki Suckerman and Griffen Sokup, senior tight end Will Fritz and juniors Miles Flanagan and Wesley Eddy will lead the team in the trenches. Maloney also credited a talented incoming freshmen class that he said will make an impact and added senior kicker Aly Ferguson has shown great skill early in practice.

“We have some very, very talented kids,” Maloney said. “The numbers aren’t real big on the offensive line, but I only need three of them. I’ve got my center and two guards. I think we’ve got about 8-9 of them that’ll rotate in and out. We’ve got a lot of kids that are going to rotate into a lot of different positions.”

McDonell made the move to 8-man beginning in 2018 and showed steady improvement under previous coach Jason Cox. After a winless first season, the Macks improved to 3-5 in 2019, 5-3 in 2020 and 6-3 a season ago. The Macks finished second to Gilman in the CWWC standings in both 2020 and 2021. The Pirates moved to the Central Wisconsin East Conference during realignment as the Macks are now joined by New Auburn, Cornell, Lake Holcombe, Prairie Farm and Bruce in the new-look league.

But before the Macks start league play, three crossover games against the CWEC sit at the front of the schedule. McDonell begins the season at Greenwood on Friday, Aug. 26, before playing at Thorp on Friday, Sept. 2. A week three home game against Owen-Withee on Friday, Sept. 9, wraps up that section of the roster. All three teams are familiar to Maloney as they shared the Small Cloverbelt Conference together during his previous tenure with the Macks.

“We’ve got to play some really good football,” Maloney said. “We’re going to be very basic, and the kids have bought into this I-formation. They all like it. We’ve got so much play action out of it, throwing the ball (and) running the ball. We’re hoping to mix it up and stay very basic and execution will be key.”

McDonell opens conference play against Bruce on Saturday, Sept. 13, and also hosts New Auburn on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Prairie Farm on Thursday, Oct. 13, wrapped around road trips to Cornell (Sept. 23) and Lake Holcombe (Oct. 7).

Expectations are high for the Macks as they feature a roster of upperclassmen with success at the varsity level and talented youngsters who won plenty of games with Maloney in middle school.

And their new coach is happy to be at the helm once again.

“I just consider myself to be a very fortunate coach,” Maloney said. “A lucky coach to have these kids that I had in middle school they just love football. I was just so impressed with how much they liked the game of football and now to have them back here. … Those kids came up to me when the job came open and they’re just going, ‘Coach, this your destiny. You’ve had us before, you can have us now’. So they’re all excited, and I’m very excited.”

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 26 at Greenwood Sept. 2 at Thorp Sept. 9 Owen-Withee Sept. 17 Bruce Sept. 23 at Cornell Sept. 29 New Auburn Oct. 7 at Lake Holcombe Oct. 13 Prairie Farm