Prep Football Preview: New Auburn aims to stay physical with young squad

NEW AUBURN — Ten years ago the New Auburn football team was a part of a select few squads to make the full time jump to 8-man.

The move has proven to be a good one as the Trojans have been a largely competitive team ever since.

Now as more teams have moved to 8-man in recent years, New Auburn is starting to see more local and familiar faces on the schedule. The team will hit the gridiron this fall with a young roster featuring just one senior, but a group overall hungry to remain competitive as the grow.

“Very coachable," New Auburn coach Wayne North said of his team. "These guys are unified. There’s no drama. There’s no hot shots that think that they’re better than everybody else. Being that we’re so young you always worry about are they listening, are they paying attention but when they came out at the end of last year going into this year (knowing) that we’re going to have to step up and whoever steps up is going to be playing a lot of football this year.”

New Auburn finished 3-5 a season ago, winning two of its last three games of the season. But many of the faces that hit the field in 2021 have moved on, leaving a few players with experience to leave the way and plenty of hungry youngsters beside them.

The lone senior on the team is Jace North, who will be the team's starting running back and safety. Junior defensive back/tight end Brayden Lotts earned All-Central Wisconsin West Conference honorable mention accolades in the secondary as a sophomore in 2021. Fellow junior Philip Galetka also returners along the line to give the Trojans some experience in the trenches.

Many youngsters will get the chance to make an impact and coach North is excited to see what they can do.

“It’s exciting to see the sophomores at their age, two or three of them…what’s that going to look like in a few years? Should be awesome," coach North said. "But they’re heading in the right direction."

New Auburn earned wins over Marion/Tigerton (42-32), Bruce (50-14) and Alma Center Lincoln (59-7) a year ago and nearly knocked off 7-win Phillips (54-48). Coach North hopes this year's team learned some lessons from last year with being able to play a complete game for four quarters.

“We were always competitive. Even though we’d get beat by a lot of points some time, most of those points were right up front," coach North said. "Our guys couldn’t get off the game, that mental strength. By the end of the game the other teams are like man, you hit hard. You hit harder than the teams that are sticking with us. We’d be inside the 20 eight, nine, ten times a game and score six points.”

New Auburn, McDonell and Bruce are the three same teams in the new-look CWWC with Gilman, Alma Center Lincoln and Phillips departing while familiar Lakeland foes Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Prairie Farm join. With many familiar Lakeland foes from other sports now a part of the conference, coach North and his team are excited to see some familiar foes that are also closer to home.

“You can build that competition dynamic year round," coach North said.

Prairie Farm and McDonell return experienced players from playoff berths a season ago while New Auburn, Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Bruce each bring younger rosters into the season. The Trojans start the season at home against Owen-Withee on Aug. 26 before playing at Greenwood on Friday, Sept. 2. New Auburn closes out crossover play by hosting Thorp on Sept. 9 before playing three road games to start league action. The first of those games is a Thursday, Sept. 15 game at Lake Holcombe versus the Chieftains as the programs renew their rivalry on the gridiron for the first time since 2011. Road games at Prairie Farm (Sept. 23) and McDonell (Sept. 29) follow before closing the regular season with home games against Cornell (Oct. 7) and Bruce (Oct. 14).

“The guys step up and (we’re) trying to get them mentally prepared for what comes," coach North said. "Physically we’re prepared. Mentally is where we’re going to have to get it stepped up. I think they’re doing well.

"But you never know until you get on the field the first game.”

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 26 Owen-Withee Sept. 2 at Greenwood Sept. 9 Thorp Sept. 15 at Lake Holcombe Sept. 23 at Prairie Farm Sept. 29 at McDonell Oct. 7 Cornell Oct. 14 Bruce

Coming Friday The McDonell Macks bring back a familiar face as coach to go with an experienced roster.