Prep Football Preview: Stanley-Boyd relying upon strength in trenches early on

STANLEY — Last year's inexperience has quickly become this fall's building block for the Stanley-Boyd football team.

One year ago, the Orioles came into the season with a lack of experience in the trenches, but now a year later the team has some of its most veteran players up front as Stanley-Boyd aims for another competitive season in the Cloverbelt Conference for 19th-year coach Jeff Koenig.

“We had a ton of experience on the perimeter (last year), but the line, they had to learn in a hurry last year and it’s good we have them all back," Koenig said. "Guys mature at different levels, and they’re guys that work very hard in the offseason so we’ll see who ends up out there. It is the group that has the most experience, that’s for sure.”

Not only is the line the place the Orioles have the most experience, it's also the place where the team has most of its seniors. Stanley-Boyd has a five-player senior class, and four of them (Ben Millen, Aiden Mahr, Zach Ciszak and Grant Hatfield) call the trenches home.

Hatfield earned All-Chippewa County first team and All-Cloverbelt Conference second team honors a season ago, while junior Robert Poole was an all-conference honorable mention in his sophomore season.

The other senior on the team for Stanley-Boyd is Logan Burzynski, a second team all-conference linebacker who also logged plenty of snaps at quarterback in 2021. Burzynski completed 46 of 84 passes for 468 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in six games for the Orioles. He logged the majority of his playing time at quarterback in relief of injured starter Carsen Hause during the season. Junior Chase Sturm was fourth on the team in tackles (84) and second in quarterback sacks (five) while adding 93 yards rushing a season ago as an all-conference honorable mention selection at linebacker, and fellow junior Landon Karlen ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added seven receptions for 114 yards and a pair of scores on offense.

“It’s a fun group to work with," Koenig said. "We only have five seniors, and the underclassmen are really a lot of fun, have a lot of energy. You can see that things are maybe progressing, but they’re thinking hard and they’re learning and that’s exciting to see too because they’re not getting discouraged. They’re just focused on getting better and they have a lot to learn, but you can see that taking place.”

The Orioles have strong numbers in their underclassmen groups, especially with the freshmen and sophomores. Some of those players could see playing time early, creating an added importance on the first few weeks of practice.

“We need to stay healthy," Koenig said. "We don’t have a lot of older guys so we need to stay healthy with those older guys. But really it’s a matter of getting the reps in and the focused practice and the intensity level at practice so we can focus on getting better every day.”

Stanley-Boyd will host former Cloverbelt foe Spencer/Marshfield Columbus for a scrimmage on Friday morning at Oriole Park before starting the season by hosting rival Cadott on Friday, Aug. 19. A road trip to Marathon one week later concludes nonconference play before Stanley-Boyd starts Cloverbelt competition at Durand on Sept. 2. Stanley-Boyd has four home conference games this year with Fall Creek (Sept. 9), Osseo-Fairchild (Sept. 23), Neillsville/Granton (Sept. 30) and Elk Mound (Oct. 14) to go with additional road trips to Mondovi (Sept. 16) and Eau Claire Regis (Oct. 6).

“There’s a lot of great potential there, but they really have to mature in a hurry to play in the Cloverbelt," Koenig said.

Last year, the Orioles finished 7-4 and won their Division 5 playoff opener at Arcadia before falling to eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas in the second round.

“I think they’re just a great group that wants to help each other get better," Koenig said. "Fortunately we haven’t seen the big egos so far in practice and everybody is just focused on helping the team get better, and hopefully that can continue.”

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 19 Cadott Aug. 26 at Marathon Sept. 2 at Durand Sept. 9 Fall Creek Sept. 16 at Mondovi Sept. 23 Osseo-Fairchild Sept. 30 Neillsville/Granton Oct. 6 at Eau Claire Regis Oct. 14 Elk Mound

Up Next The Bloomer Blackhawks bring a young roster to battle in the Heart O'North Conference title race.