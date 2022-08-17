Prep Football: Similar squads Chi-Hi, Holmen clash in season opener

The Chi-Hi and Holmen football programs have many things in common.

The Cardinals and Vikings are competitive on a yearly basis, always a threat to contend in their respective conferences. The two teams are no strangers to the postseason. And Chi-Hi and Holmen enter this season in similar positions with all-time high in program player numbers but having to replace many players from 2021.

Chi-Hi opens the regular season on the road Thursday night against its long time nonconference season-opening foe with a trip to Holmen. The Cardinals and Vikings have started the season against each other now in 17 of the past 18 seasons — the only without a matchup being the 2020 COVID-19 altered year.

But even as the names change on a yearly basis, 37th-year Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich knows what to expect from the Vikings — a battle.

“They have a good program, and they’re a much-improved team over last year," Raykovich said of Holmen.

The Vikings logged a 2-7 record in 2021, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Lost fumbles were a thorn in the side of a Holmen squad that lost games to La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan and Sparta by a combined 24 points. Overall, the Vikings will be replacing 18 starters from a season ago but enter 2022 with around 130 players in the program.

“We expect a heck of a battle," Raykovich said. "It’s down there, it’s the only time this year our varsity team’s going to play on grass, which is going to be unusual for the kids. The footing is going to be different. It’ll be a unique experience.”

Senior Reid Tengblad or junior Noah Ertz played briefly a season ago, but both bring size and strength to the position and coach Travis Kowalski said the team could pass the ball more than in years past. Running back Tyrus McCoy, fullback Matt McBride, senior tackle Kaden Swanson and senior tight end Drew Tengblad are entrenched in their positions on the offense with the others up for grabs.

Holmen scrimmaged Eau Claire Memorial, Marshfield and Mondovi last Friday at Carson Park.

“From their scrimmage film, they look really good," Raykovich said of Holmen.

Similarly, the Cardinals have significant roster turnover from a season ago, when Chi-Hi went 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs. Entering the year with more than 130 players in the program, the Cards have plenty of options in the battle for playing time on both sides of the ball.

Chi-Hi squared off with defending Heart O'North Conference champion Northwestern in last Friday's scrimmage at a rainy Dorais Field as a tuneup against a foe before beginning the regular season Thursday.

“A scrimmage is basically a glorified practice, and we’ve had practice days where we look really good and we’ve had practice days where we look really bad because it’s practice," Raykovich said. "Friday’s scrimmage was one of those days where we looked good and bad at times. From here on out, though, there’s no wiggle room for bad performances.”

Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with the Vikings 18-10, including a 40-0 victory last season. The programs have split their last six meetings with the Vikings winning the previous two games in Holmen. The all-time series dates back to their first meeting, a 15-7 Chi-Hi victory on Sept. 1, 1989. The game is one of five Big Rivers Conference nonconference contests on the schedule for Thursday — joined by Menomonie at Rice Lake, Hudson at Marshfield, La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls at Wisconsin Rapids. La Crosse Central at Eau Claire North, Medford at New Richmond and Superior at Wausau West start the season Friday.

Next week, the Cardinals close nonconference play with a Thursday evening game at Dorais Field against D.C. Everest for the annual hall of fame game as well as seniors and parents night.

Prep Football Preview: Chi-Hi heavy on numbers, light on experience entering season The Chi-Hi football team has record numbers in the program this year, but is light on experience entering the season.