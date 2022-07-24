Prep Football: Time was right for Maloney to return to McDonell as head coach

Plenty of things will be familiar as Mark Maloney returns as head coach of the McDonell football program.

The former coach returns to a post he held from 2002-07 and will do so with a group of players he’s also familiar with after spending the previous four seasons coaching the Notre Dame middle school team.

Maloney takes over for Jason Cox after Cox stepped down following four seasons leading the Macks. Cox has since accepted a teaching job in the Eau Claire Area School District and will be coaching on the staff at Eau Claire North.

The 62-year old Maloney served as head coach for six years in the 2000s, leading the Macks to four playoff appearances including a trip to the Division 6 quarterfinals in 2007. Maloney stepped down after that season and after some time off coached in Colfax where he led the Vikings from 2011-15. During his time with the Vikings, Maloney posted a 16-30 record in those five years including playoff berths in 2013 and 2014.

Maloney took some time away from the game before returning to the McDonell system as the middle school coach for Notre Dame beginning in 2018 through last fall. It was the connections made with those athletes in middle school that sparked his interest in returning to the high school game as he inherits a roster made entirely of players he coached at Notre Dame.

It’s a roster with plenty of talent returning many key players from last year’s 6-3 campaign. Maloney said he ‘had a blast’ coaching his current athletes in middle school and is excited for the opportunity to do so again. The team will move from a spread offense to an I-formation style as the Macks prepare to play in the new-look Central Wisconsin West Conference with Cornell, Lake Holcombe, New Auburn, Bruce and Prairie Farm.

Maloney has already supervised weight room sessions and will get the chance to start installing his new systems during contact days next week.

“It’s going to be important just to get them back in the groove,” Maloney said of the upcoming contact days. “Jason did a great job building up the program but kids are going ‘well, last year. Well, last year we did this. Well, last year we did this.’ I go we’re not doing it like last year. We’re doing it like I do it and like I do it in middle school.”

McDonell played its first season of eight-man in 2018, posting an 0-8 record in Cox’s first year before improving to 3-5 in 2019, 5-3 in 2020 and 6-3 a season ago.

As a 1978 graduate of McDonell, Maloney’s Mack roots run deep. He played for Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Gerry Uchityl on the gridiron in high school and served as an assistant coach for 10 years before taking over the program in the early 2000s. Prior to his time on the coaching staff, Maloney worked with McDonell athletes in the weight room and said that work will once again be a focus for his program. He’s been pleased with the offseason efforts with the team’s speed and agility program run by assistant coach Morgan King along with their work in a 7-on-7 passing league at UW-Eau Claire.

A lot has changed for the McDonell program since Maloney was last in charge. When he left the Macks were moving from the Small Cloverbelt Conference to the Marawood while still playing in 11-man competition.

“Eight man was a little bit different, but I learned it,” Maloney said.

Maloney is also a familiar face from his work calling McDonell boys and girls basketball games on the radio for WOGO.

However with more area small schools moving to eight man, that means familiar foes like Gilman, Thorp, Owen-Withee and Greenwood will be back on the schedule this year and moving forward as a part of the reorganized Central Wisconsin East Conference in crossover action.

The first day of practice for eight-man teams is Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Macks will compete in a scrimmage at Clayton on Aug. 19 before starting the regular season on Friday, Aug. 26 at Greenwood.

“It’s going to be fun,” Maloney said.