Prep Football: Unbeatens Chi-Hi, Hudson clash to open Big Rivers Conference schedule

Chuck Raykovich has seen many strong Hudson football teams over the years.

And this year's squad could rank up there with some of the best Raiders squads he's seen as Hudson rolls into Dorais Field on Friday night for a battle of unbeatens against Chi-Hi.

Raykovich has seen Hudson on the schedule in every season since taking over the Chi-Hi program in 1986 and said the 2022 is legit.

The first name that might pop out is senior defensive lineman Will McDonald, a University of Wisconsin football walk-on commit and younger brother of Badgers defensive lineman Cade McDonald.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior has nine total tackles including one quarterback sack in two games so far, according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Jake Busson is a dual threat for the Raiders as he's thrown for 208 yards and one score and run for a team-best 111 yards.

Hudson allowed just one touchdown apiece in wins over Marshfield and Stevens Point during nonconference play and snagged seven total interceptions in last Friday's 38-7 win at Stevens Point.

“They’re the real deal," Raykovich said of Hudson. "From Division I signees to a few of them that also could be.”

Five Big Rivers Conference teams made it through nonconference play unbeaten and four of them match up on Friday with New Richmond playing at River Falls.

Chi-Hi started the season with a 38-7 win at Holmen on Aug. 18 before pulling away to a 35-21 win over D.C. Everest on Aug. 25. Offensively the Cards averaged just shy of 300 yards per game in nonconference action while the defense has shown a knack for forcing turnovers through two games.

The Cardinals have many new players getting their first taste of significant varsity action this fall and Friday will be the next big step in that process.

“The scrimmage is the scrimmage. The two nonconference games are nonconference.This is what matters," Raykovich said of the start of Big Rivers play. "This is what either puts a trophy in the trophy case or doesn’t from here on out.”

Friday is also a big night for the Chi-Hi program as it is Veterans Appreciation Night. This week marks the 10th year for the celebration as the event has grown each year.

The program is hosting a warm clothing drive throughout the month of September for homeless veterans through The Hands Foundation, a local group that partners with agencies and efforts such as Veterans Assistance Foundation, Stand Down events and Help-A-Vet to help homeless veterans stay warm and assist them in finding housing.

The Cardinals are collecting new or gently used winter boots, large warm coats, sweatshirts/hoodies, cotton or wool socks, large long johns, undergarments, hats and gloves and personal hygiene items throughout the month at both Jacobson’s Hardware locations as well as in drop off bins at the front of Dorais Field an hour before kickoff for all varsity, junior varsity and freshmen games. This week that includes Friday’s varsity contest.

Those unable to drop off donations can have them picked up by calling 715-271-7593 to schedule the Cardinal football players and coaches to pick up.

The Hands Foundation is run by Scott Marrier, a college roommate of Raykovich.

“It’s almost taken on a life of its own, which I’m happy about," Raykovich said of Veterans Appreciation Night. "Of all the things we do in our life, one thing we don’t do enough of is thank the guys who went to war for us and a lot of them gave their lives for us. We need to thank them in every way and any way that we can.”

Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with the Raiders by a 30-13 margin and has won each of the past four meetings. All four of those wins have been by 10 points or fewer with the last three by six points or fewer. The first meeting between the programs took place 100 years ago with Chi-Hi earning a 32-0 shutout victory on Oct. 14, 1922.

“We’re not going to surprise Hudson," Raykovich said. "We’re not going to put in a new offense or defense just to play Hudson. We’re going to do what we do. We just have to be prepared to go to battle.”

Hudson at Chi-Hi Previous Matchup: Chi-Hi 20, Hudson 14 (2021) All-Time Series: Chi-Hi leads 30-13 Matchup: The Cardinals open Big Rivers Conference play when the Raiders come to Dorais Field on Friday night...Hudson was impressive in nonconference play, powering past Marshfield (24-7) and Stevens Point (38-7) in the first two weeks of the season...University of Wisconsin walk-on commit Will McDonald (nine tackles, one quarterback sack according to WisSports.net) leads the defense while QB Jake Busson (208 passing yards and one touchdown, 111 rushing yards) sparks the offense...Chi-Hi has won four in a row over Hudson (all by 10 points or fewer) and the series dates back to a 32-0 win for Chi-Hi in the first-ever meeting on Oct. 14, 1922.

Week 3 Schedule • Hudson at Chi-Hi • McDonell at Thorp • Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls • Colfax at Cadott • Stanley-Boyd at Durand/Arkansaw • Alma Center Lincoln at Cornell • Lake Holcombe at Athens • New Auburn at Greenwood • Bruce at Gilman