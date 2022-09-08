Prep Football: Veteran offensive line paves way for Cadott's strong start

A believed strength entering the season has been that and more for the Cadott football team.

The team’s veteran offensive line has powered a potent Hornets run game as unbeaten Cadott heads for Turtle Lake on Friday for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference battle.

Cadott (3-0, 1-0) is averaging 214 rushing yards per game including a season-high 306 in last Friday’s 35-6 win over Colfax. The success in the trenches isn’t a surprise for coach Jeff Goettl, as his team returned its entire starting unit as well as several reserves up front.

“We’ve got good depth, we’ve got speed at running back and the o-line the depth there is deep,” Goettl said. “They’re buying in and they’re getting pretty technical with what we’re trying to do. Every week now it’s just watching film and tweaking some of the mistakes and you can see the progression is coming through watching the film.”

The Hornets have made the move from an option style of run game to a gap scheme, a style that uses more leverage-based concepts to block up front. For an experienced group with plenty of chemistry together, that’s been a recipe for success.

Junior Axel Tegels gives the snaps at center with senior guard Levi Lindsay and junior guard Brodee Burish by his side. Senior tackles Cole Pfeiffer and Blake Irwin are joined on the edge of the line by ends senior Tegan Ritter and junior Jordan Peters to pave the way. Junior running back Easton Goodman has a team-high 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns so far as four different Cadott players have at least 114 rushing yards. Ritter (158 yards, three scores), Conner Roth (129 rushing yards, one TD) and Nick Fasbender (114 rushing yards, two TDs) are also part of a lethal ground game.

“It’s nice when you can get a big hole going and see the running backs be successful,” Lindsay said of opening lanes for the running backs.

“We take a lot of pride in that,” Burish added. “Without us, it’s hard to move the ball.”

Many of those same linemen are also key players for a defense that has allowed just six points in each of its first three games.

Cadott opened the season with a 16-6 win at Stanley-Boyd, defeating the rival Orioles for the first time since 2004. The Hornets followed with dominant wins over Pittsville and Colfax and enter the fourth week of the regular season as the last remaining unbeaten team in the Dunn-St. Croix.

The momentum to start this season has carried over from 2021 when the Hornets won their last two games of the regular season — including a 28-6 rout of Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley on the final night — to clinch the program’s first playoff spot since 2005. Once in the playoffs, the Hornets came close to upsetting third-seeded Unity in the opening round of the Division 6 playoffs in a 14-7 defeat.

“It left us pretty hungry,” Lindsay said of the end of last season. “There was a lot of guys in the weight room in the offseason, more than ever. The gains that the team has made is pretty insane.”

Those ‘insane gains’ have put the Hornets in a good spot one third of the way into the season. But the road gets harder from here.

Cadott plays four of its next five games on the road beginning with Friday’s tilt in Turtle Lake against a tough Lakers squad coming off a 22-14 win over Clear Lake. A home game versus Elmwood/Plum City follows on Sept. 16 before road games at Glenwood City (Sept. 23), Clear Lake (Sept. 30) and Spring Valley (Oct. 7) with a home matchup against Boyceville (Oct. 14) to cap the regular season.

The Hornets are 3-0 for the first time since 2005 and a win Friday would put them 4-0 for the first time since the same season when Clay Gindt’s squad won its first four games and five of its first six. Momentum and motivation from the end of last year has pushed the Hornets early along with a group of linemen heavy in both talent and depth.

“We were playing really well at the end of the year and it’s the same line we had last year with some younger guys pushing to play,” Goettl said. “So it’s a good spot to be.”

Up Next Cadott at Turtle Lake When: Friday, 7 p.m. TV: Cadott (3-0, 1-0), Turtle Lake (2-1, 1-0)

