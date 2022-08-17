Prep Football Week 1 Conference Glance Week 1: 11-man teams kick off season with nonconference action

The 11-man football teams around the state will get underway with games this week before 8-man squads join in next week.

Big Rivers

Prep Football Preview: Chi-Hi heavy on numbers, light on experience entering season The Chi-Hi football team has record numbers in the program this year, but is light on experience entering the season.

Games: Chippewa Falls at Holmen (Thur.), Menomonie at Rice Lake (Thur.), River Falls at Wisconsin Rapids (Thur.), La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial (Thur.), Hudson at Marshfield (Thur.), La Crosse Central at Eau Claire North, Superior at Wausau West and Medford at New Richmond

Breakdown: One day wasn't big enough to cover all the Big Rivers action as Thursday and Friday offer busy slates of games among the squads.

Game of the Week: Menomonie at Rice Lake

The two teams that shared the Big Rivers Conference title a season ago square off in a nonconference game Thursday after the Warriors moved from the Big Rivers into the Middle Border Conference while River Falls returns. Both the Mustangs and Warriors are coming off strong seasons and bring plenty of firepower into the matchup.

Cloverbelt

Prep Football Preview: Stanley-Boyd relying upon strength in trenches early on The Stanley-Boyd football returns experience at the line of scrimmage and talented underclassmen around them to battle for wins in the Cloverbelt Conference.

Games: Elk Mound at Spooner (Thur.), Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, Altoona at Fall Creek, Cumberland at Osseo-Fairchild, Mondovi at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Neillsville at Colby, Spring Valley at Durand, Prescott at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)

Breakdown: Three days of games include a single matchup on both Thursday and Saturday while a few former Cloverbelt schools return to the schedule.

Game of the Week: Spring Valley at Durand

Former Dunn-St. Croix Conference foes clash in a battle of squads that each made deep postseason runs a season ago. Spring Valley advanced to the third round of the Division 7 playoffs before falling to Eau Claire Regis while Durand was a game away from the Division 6 state title game before suffering a 28-24 loss to eventual state champion Colby in the semifinals.

Dunn-St. Croix

Prep Football Preview: Focused Cadott squad tough in trenches, eager to build off playoff berth The Cadott football team has high expectations as the Hornets return many key players from last year's squad that advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Games: Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton, Colfax at Whitehall, Clear Lake at Cameron, Elmwood/Plum City at Pepin/Alma, Spring Valley at Durand, Turtle Lake at Webster, Glenwood City at Eleva-Strum

Breakdown: The Dunn-St. Croix eight face squads from the Cloverbelt, Dairyland, Heart O'North and Lakeland conferences in Friday battles.

Game of the Week: Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Longtime Cloverbelt rivals now meet in nonconference play. The Orioles have won the last 15 games against the Hornets, but Cadott is coming off its first playoff appearance since 2005.

Heart O'North

Prep Football Preview: Bloomer brings young roster into season The Bloomer football team brings a young roster into the season as the Blackhawks aim to move back up the ladder in the Heart O'North Conference.

Games: Bloomer at Somerset (Thur.), Elk Mound at Spooner (Thur.), Ashland at Northwestern, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Manawa, Clear Lake at Cameron, Cumberland at Osseo-Fairchild, Ladysmith at Barron, Saint Croix Falls at Unity

Game of the Week: Saint Croix Falls at Unity

Two schools separated by just 12 miles, both the Saints and Eagles are coming off postseason appearances in 2021. Saint Croix Falls advanced to the Division 5 quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas while Unity advanced to the third round of the Division 6 playoffs before losing to Durand.