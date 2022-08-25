Prep Football Week 1 Conference Glance Week 2: Nonconference slate of games strong

Nonconference action concludes this week for 11-man teams while 8-man programs begin their seasons during the second week of the prep football regular season.

Big Rivers

Games: D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi (Thur.), Onalaska at Menomonie (Thur.), Stevens Point at Hudson (Thur.), Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan, Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central, Rice Lake at Superior, Ellsworth at New Richmond, Holmen at River Falls

Breakdown: Two days of nonconference matchups include several high-profile meetings on both Thursday and Friday.

Game of the Week: D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi

Both the Cardinals and Evergreens are coming off impressive wins in Week 1. The Cards routed Holmen 38-7, while the Evergreens earned a 35-14 victory at Green Bay Preble last Thursday. Last year’s meeting went down to the final seconds with Chi-Hi earning a 10-9 win.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce (Thur.), McDonell at Greenwood, Cornell at Athens, Gilman at Lake Holcombe, Owen-Withee at New Auburn, Thorp at Prairie Farm

Breakdown: Central Wisconsin Conference crossover action gets underway in the opening week of the season.

Game of the Week: McDonell at Greenwood

Two playoff teams from a season ago match up in Greenwood. The Macks scored a 32-28 victory in last year’s meeting at Dorais Field, scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game to win.

Cloverbelt

Games: Loyal at Neillsville/Granton (Thur.), Stanley-Boyd at Marathon, Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound, Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer, Durand at Prescott, Fall Creek at Augusta, Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona, Osceola at Mondovi

Breakdown: Some old Cloverbelt rivals renew rivalries, while others face tough tests with the start of the league season on the horizon.

Game of the Week: Osceola at Mondovi

These two teams combined for a 14-7 record a season ago and started the season with strong victories. The Buffaloes doubled up Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20-10, and the Chieftains shut out Hayward 26-0.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Pittsville at Cadott (Thur.), Eleva-Strum at Colfax, Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cameron at Boyceville, Blair-Taylor at Elmwood/Plum City, Bangor at Turtle Lake, Webster at Clear Lake, Barron at Glenwood City

Breakdown: Dunn-St. Croix teams have a home-heavy schedule for the final week of the nonconference schedule.

Game of the Week: Bangor at Turtle Lake

Bangor is one of the premier small-school programs in the state and started the season with a 56-0 shutout victory over Melrose-Mindoro. The Lakers began the season with a shutout win of their own, blanking Webster 39-0.

Heart O’North

Games: Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer, Cameron at Boyceville, Cumberland at Ladysmith, Grantsburg at Saint Croix Falls, Somerset at Northwestern, Spooner at Hayward, Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Barron at Glenwood City

Breakdown: Six of the eight Heart O’North teams play at home for week two before league play starts next week.

Game of the Week: Somerset at Northwestern

Two programs with plenty of success over the years clash in Maple. The Spartans started the season with a 34-6 victory over Bloomer, while the Tigers routed Ashland 37-8 in Week 1.

Game of the Week: Thorp at Prairie Farm

The Panthers advanced to the second round of the playoffs in 2021 and are always a quality program. Thorp had a successful first season of 8-man a season ago with a 7-2 record and should be a contender in the Central Wisconsin East Conference title race.