Prep Football Week 3 Conference Glance: 11-man teams open league play

Week three of the prep football season sees 11-man teams beginning conference play while 8-man squads continue with other action.

Big Rivers

Games: Hudson at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond at River Falls, Menomonie at Superior, Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

Breakdown: Two battles of 2-0 teams highlight a busy first week of league play that also includes an intracity showdown in Eau Claire and Menomonie heading north in search of its first win.

Game of the Week: Hudson at Chippewa Falls

Either this game or New Richmond at River Falls would be a fine choice, but the Cardinals battling the Raiders is the ticket. The past three meetings have been decided by six points or fewer including a 20-14 Chippewa Falls win last season.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: McDonell at Thorp, Alma Center Lincoln at Gilman, New Auburn at Greenwood, Lake Holcombe at Athens, Bruce at Gilman, Prairie Farm at Owen-Withee

Breakdown: The second week of crossover games between the west and the east.

Game of the Week: McDonell at Thorp

Both the Macks and Cardinals were impressive in opening victories. Staying unbeaten will be a tough proposition.

Cloverbelt

Games: Neillsville/Granton at Elk Mound (Thur.), Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild (Thur.), Stanley-Boyd at Durand-Arkansaw, Mondovi at Fall Creek

Breakdown: Two days worth of games as Cloverbelt games get underway.

Game of the Week: Mondovi at Fall Creek

Two unbeaten teams match up in Cricket Country as the ground-and-pound Buffaloes travel to Fall Creek to meet a Crickets squad that likes to take to the air.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Colfax at Cadott, Spring Valley at Boyceville, Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City, Turtle Lake at Clear Lake

Breakdown: The Dunn-St. Croix was an impressive 12-4 in nonconference competition and now turns its attention to each other.

Game of the Week: Spring Valley at Boyceville

Two league title contenders don't wait long to clash as the Cardinals hit the road to face the Bulldogs.

Heart O'North

Games: Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls, Barron at Cameron, Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Northwestern at Spooner

Breakdown: A busy slate of four games on Friday as the Heart O'North Conference season starts.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Spooner

The Tigers and Rails are two of the league's three unbeaten teams through two weeks. The winner will have an early leg up on the competition for the conference crown.

