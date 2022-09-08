Prep Football Week 4 Conference Glance: Unbeatens battle in Big Rivers, Heart O'North

Unbeaten teams meet in the Big Rivers and Heart O'North as a part of a busy schedule for week four of the prep football season.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, River Falls at Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond, Superior at Eau Claire North

Breakdown: The Cardinals and Mustangs renew their rivalry in Menomonie while unbeatens clash in Hudson, the unbeaten Old Abes aim for their fourth win in New Richmond and the winless Spartans and Huskies meet at Carson Park.

Game of the Week: River Falls at Hudson

Normally the Cardinals and Mustangs would always get top billing, but with the Wildcats and Raiders each coming off huge week three wins and remaining unbeaten this showdown of nearby rivals takes center stage.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: Owen-Withee at McDonell, Cornell at Gilman, Lake Holcombe at Alma Center Lincoln, Thorp at New Auburn, Athens at Bruce, Greenwood at Prairie Farm

Breakdown: The Central Wisconsin East swept all six crossover meetings last week as the West and East conferences hit the final week of matchups.

Game of the Week: Owen-Withee at McDonell

The Blackhawks have run for 860 yards an 13 touchdowns in lopsided victories over New Auburn and Prairie Farm. The Macks are up next to try to slow them down one week after Thorp ran for more than 300 yards in a win over McDonell.

Cloverbelt

Games: Elk Mound at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, Durand-Arkansaw at Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi

Breakdown: The unbeaten Ramblers host the Mounders on Thursday night before the Orioles, Warriors and Buffaloes host Friday night tilts.

Game of the Week: Durand at Neillsville/Granton

The Panthers and tough running game will offer a stiff test to the 2-1 Warriors who have allowed just 16 total points in the last two games.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Turtle Lake, Boyceville at Colfax, Spring Valley at Glenwood City, Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City

Breakdown: The unbeaten Hornets head for Turtle Lake, two Dunn County teams rumble in Colfax and the Hilltoppers and Wolves face 2-1 foes at home.

Game of the Week: Cadott at Turtle Lake

The Hornets and Lakers both won their Dunn-St. Croix openers and feature squads capable of scoring through the air and on the ground.

Heart O'North

Games: Cameron at Bloomer, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron, Spooner at Cumberland, Saint Croix Falls at Northwestern

Breakdown: The Blackhawks host the Comets, the winless Golden Bears and Bulldogs seek their first win, the Rails look to bounce back from their first defeat and the league's two unbeatens meet in Maple.

Game of the Week: Saint Croix Falls at Northwestern

The Tigers routed Spooner last week and could take another big step towards maintaining Heart O'North dominance with a win over the unbeaten Saints.

