Prep Football Week 5 Conference Glance: League title races taking shape

Eight-man teams begin conference play while 11-man conference title races start to come into focus.

Big Rivers

Games: Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls, Menomonie at Hudson, New Richmond at Superior, River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Breakdown: The two remaining unbeaten teams in league play (Menomonie, River Falls) face tough road tests while Chippewa Falls and Superior aim for their first league wins.

Game of the Week: River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

The Old Abes were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 14-10 loss at New Richmond last week and have the chance to bounce back against the Big Rivers' lone remaining unbeaten team.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: New Auburn at Lake Holcombe (Thur.), Prairie Farm at Cornell, Bruce at McDonell (Sat.)

Breakdown: The CWWC takes has three days worth of games as old foes are reacquainted on Thursday and Friday before a Saturday matinee at Dorais Field.

Game of the Week: Bruce at McDonell

The CWWC struggled in crossover action against the East (3-15) but Bruce and McDonell earned two of those three victories.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi, Eau Claire Regis at Durand-Arkansaw, Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild, Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek

Breakdown: One unbeaten (Mondovi) hosts Stanley-Boyd while another (Regis) hits the road to Durand. The winless Mounders and Thunder clash and Fall Creek and Neillsville/Granton aim to keep pace with the top-half of the conference.

Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Durand-Arkansaw

Both are unbeaten in Cloverbelt play and Durand-Arkansaw's lone loss was to Division 4 Prescott. The winner will have a nice feather in their cap with some additional big matchups on the horizon.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, Colfax at Spring Valley, Glenwood City at Clear Lake, Turtle Lake at Boyceville

Breakdown: Two league unbeatens (Elmwood/Plum City, Turtle Lake) face tough tests while another (Spring Valley) welcomes an improved Vikings squad and the Warriors and Hilltoppers clash.

Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Boyceville

The Lakers grinded out a 28-14 win over the Bulldogs last year and this matchup should be a spirited contest of conference contenders.

Heart O'North

Games: Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Barron at Cumberland, Northwestern at Cameron, Saint Croix Falls at Spooner

Breakdown: Conference unbeatens collide in Cameron while another hosts Barron, Saint Croix Falls looks to rebound from its first defeat and nearby rivals meet in Chetek.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Cameron

The Tigers edged Saint Croix Falls last week to stay unbeaten and face an improved Cameron team 2-0 in league play.

Central Wisconsin East (8-man)

Games: Athens at Owen-Withee (Thur.), Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp, Greenwood at Gilman

Breakdown: Two 3-0 teams meet on Thursday in Owen while the unbeaten Cardinals and Pirates start league play with home tilts.

Game of the Week: Athens at Owen-Withee

The Bluejays and Blackhawks were impressive in crossover play and open the league season with a big matchup.