Prep Football Conference Glance | Week 6

Prep Football Week 6 Conference Glance: Contenders clash around the area

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22

Cadott's Wyatt Engel closes in on a Stanley-Boyd ballcarrier on Aug. 19 in Stanley.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Playoff berths can start to be clinched as we reach the midway point of 11-man conference action.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at New Richmond, Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson, Menomonie at Eau Claire North, Superior at River Falls

Breakdown: The top four teams in the conference face off against the bottom four in a tight league pack with seven teams separated by just two games.

Game of the Week: Chippewa Falls at New Richmond

The Cardinals have played tough in each game this season and face a big test against the Tigers and their potent offense.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: McDonell at Cornell, Bruce at Lake Holcombe, New Auburn at Prairie Farm

Breakdown: The Macks, Red Raiders and Trojans hit the road as a part of week two of the league season.

Game of the Week: Bruce at Lake Holcombe

The Chieftains are coming off their first win of the season while the Red Raiders aim to rebound from being shut out by McDonell.

Cloverbelt

Games: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, Durand at Elk Mound, Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton, Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)

Breakdown: The Orioles, Mounders and Warriors host league games on Friday before the Ramblers clash with the Crickets on Saturday. 

Game of the Week: Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis

The unbeaten Ramblers have also unbeaten Mondovi on the horizon, but won't overlook a much-improved Cricket squad with four victories so far on the season.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Glenwood City, Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, Clear Lake at Spring Valley, Turtle Lake at Colfax

Breakdown: Spring Valley is the last unbeaten team in league play with Boyceville, Cadott, Turtle Lake and Elmwood/Plum City hot on its tail.

Game of the Week: Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City

Two teams one game behind the Cardinals this serves as a must-win for each team to keep its league title hopes alive.

Heart O'North

Games: Cumberland at Bloomer, Cameron at Saint Croix Falls, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern, Spooner at Barron

Breakdown: Cumberland and Northwestern aim to stay unbeaten in league play while the Saints and Golden Bears host battles.

Game of the Week: Cameron at Saint Croix Falls

Both teams are one game back of Cumberland and Northwestern for first in the league standings.

Central Wisconsin East (8-man)

Games: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Greenwood at Thorp, Alma Center Lincoln at Athens

Breakdown: Unbeatens clash in Owen while the unbeaten Cardinals host the Indians and the Hornets head for Athens.

Game of the Week: Gilman at Owen-Withee

The unstoppable force meets the immovable object as a stellar Blackhawk run game (1,617 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns according to WisSports.net) faces off against a Pirates defense that has yet to allow a point.

