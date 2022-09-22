Prep Football Week 6 Conference Glance: Contenders clash around the area

Breakdown: The Macks, Red Raiders and Trojans hit the road as a part of week two of the league season.
Game of the Week: Bruce at Lake Holcombe
The Chieftains are coming off their first win of the season while the Red Raiders aim to rebound from being shut out by McDonell.
Cloverbelt
Games: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, Durand at Elk Mound, Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton, Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)
Breakdown: The Orioles, Mounders and Warriors host league games on Friday before the Ramblers clash with the Crickets on Saturday.
Game of the Week: Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis
The unbeaten Ramblers have also unbeaten Mondovi on the horizon, but won't overlook a much-improved Cricket squad with four victories so far on the season.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Glenwood City, Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, Clear Lake at Spring Valley, Turtle Lake at Colfax
Breakdown: Spring Valley is the last unbeaten team in league play with Boyceville, Cadott, Turtle Lake and Elmwood/Plum City hot on its tail.
Game of the Week: Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City
Two teams one game behind the Cardinals this serves as a must-win for each team to keep its league title hopes alive.
Heart O'North
Games: Cumberland at Bloomer, Cameron at Saint Croix Falls, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern, Spooner at Barron
Breakdown: Cumberland and Northwestern aim to stay unbeaten in league play while the Saints and Golden Bears host battles.
Game of the Week: Cameron at Saint Croix Falls
Both teams are one game back of Cumberland and Northwestern for first in the league standings.
Central Wisconsin East (8-man)
Games: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Greenwood at Thorp, Alma Center Lincoln at Athens
Breakdown: Unbeatens clash in Owen while the unbeaten Cardinals host the Indians and the Hornets head for Athens.
Game of the Week: Gilman at Owen-Withee
The unstoppable force meets the immovable object as a stellar Blackhawk run game (1,617 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns according to WisSports.net) faces off against a Pirates defense that has yet to allow a point.
