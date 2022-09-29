Prep Football Week 7 Conference Glance: Unbeatens meet in Cloverbelt, Heart O'North

Unbeaten squads tangle in the Cloverbelt and Heart O'North as a part of the seventh week of the prep football season.
Big Rivers Games: River Falls at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond at Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial at Superior, Hudson at Eau Claire North Breakdown: The unbeaten Wildcats hit the road while the Raiders travel to the surging Huskies, Mustangs host the Tigers and Old Abes head north to face the Spartans. Game of the Week: River Falls at Chippewa Falls
River Falls faces a tough test against the Cardinals, a team with two losses by a combined 16 points.
Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
Games: New Auburn at McDonell (Thur.), Cornell at Bruce, Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm Breakdown: The Macks welcome the Trojans on Thursday before the Chiefs and Chieftains hit the road on Friday. Game of the Week: Cornell at Bruce
The Chiefs have played the top two teams in the league to start the conference season and now face a Red Raiders team coming off a big win over Lake Holcombe.
Cloverbelt Games: Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi, Elk Mound at Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild at Durand-Arkansaw Breakdown: Unbeatens clash in Mondovi while the Orioles, Crickets and Panthers host games. Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi
Both unbeaten and state-ranked, Friday's showdown could very well be the de facto league championship game.
Dunn-St. Croix Games: Cadott at Clear Lake, Glenwood City at Boyceville, Spring Valley at Turtle Lake, Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City Breakdown: Spring Valley stands alone atop the league with a tall road task with the Hornets, Hilltoppers and Vikings also hitting the road. Game of the Week: Spring Valley at Turtle Lake
A fun styles clash with the ground-based Cardinals squaring off against a Lakers team that can throw and run proficiently.
Heart O'North Games: Bloomer at Barron, Northwestern at Cumberland, Spooner at Cameron, Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Breakdown: League leaders collide in Cumberland, Bloomer hits the road and the Comets and Bulldogs welcome in foes. Game of the Week: Northwestern at Cumberland
Both teams are already in the playoffs but Friday's winner has the inside track on a conference title.
Central Wisconsin East (8-man) Games: Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln, Thorp at Athens, Owen-Withee at Greenwood Breakdown: The unbeaten Cardinals and Blackhawks and one-loss Pirates hit the road. Game of the Week: Thorp at Athens
The Cardinals are tied with Owen-Withee atop the conference and face a tough test against a one-loss Bluejays squad.
IN PHOTOS: New Auburn, Lake Holcombe renew football rivalry 9-15-22
New Auburn's Mitchell Quinn runs for yardage against Lake Holcombe on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein throws a pass against New Auburn on Sept. 15 in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Auburn's Nathan Fedie (74) and Elliott Gotham (34) celebrate after a turnover.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee (66) and other celebrate after forcing a turnover.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Trent Nitek (3) and Blake Hilger (60) celebrate after a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Fans shake hands with veterans in attendance during halftime.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee (66) and others celebrate forcing a turnover.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller runs for yardage against New Auburn on Sept. 15 in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller (5) and Brandon Moore (22) celebrate after a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee celebrates after catching a two-point conversion pass against New Auburn last Thursday in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee celebrates after catching a two-point conversion pass.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Trent Nitek breaks free for a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown against New Auburn on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Auburn's Jace North runs for yardage against Lake Holcombe on Sept. 15 in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Members of the Lake Holcombe football team celebrate with the Birch Tree Axe trophy after defeating New Auburn on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG
Members of the Lake Holcombe football team celebrate with the Birch Tree Axe trophy after defeating New Auburn on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG
