Prep Football Week 7 Conference Glance: Unbeatens meet in Cloverbelt, Heart O'North

Unbeaten squads tangle in the Cloverbelt and Heart O'North as a part of the seventh week of the prep football season.

Big Rivers

Games: River Falls at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond at Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial at Superior, Hudson at Eau Claire North

Breakdown: The unbeaten Wildcats hit the road while the Raiders travel to the surging Huskies, Mustangs host the Tigers and Old Abes head north to face the Spartans.

Game of the Week: River Falls at Chippewa Falls

River Falls faces a tough test against the Cardinals, a team with two losses by a combined 16 points.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: New Auburn at McDonell (Thur.), Cornell at Bruce, Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm

Breakdown: The Macks welcome the Trojans on Thursday before the Chiefs and Chieftains hit the road on Friday.

Game of the Week: Cornell at Bruce

The Chiefs have played the top two teams in the league to start the conference season and now face a Red Raiders team coming off a big win over Lake Holcombe.

Cloverbelt

Games: Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi, Elk Mound at Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild at Durand-Arkansaw

Breakdown: Unbeatens clash in Mondovi while the Orioles, Crickets and Panthers host games.

Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi

Both unbeaten and state-ranked, Friday's showdown could very well be the de facto league championship game.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Clear Lake, Glenwood City at Boyceville, Spring Valley at Turtle Lake, Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City

Breakdown: Spring Valley stands alone atop the league with a tall road task with the Hornets, Hilltoppers and Vikings also hitting the road.

Game of the Week: Spring Valley at Turtle Lake

A fun styles clash with the ground-based Cardinals squaring off against a Lakers team that can throw and run proficiently.

Heart O'North

Games: Bloomer at Barron, Northwestern at Cumberland, Spooner at Cameron, Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Breakdown: League leaders collide in Cumberland, Bloomer hits the road and the Comets and Bulldogs welcome in foes.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Cumberland

Both teams are already in the playoffs but Friday's winner has the inside track on a conference title.

Central Wisconsin East (8-man)

Games: Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln, Thorp at Athens, Owen-Withee at Greenwood

Breakdown: The unbeaten Cardinals and Blackhawks and one-loss Pirates hit the road.

Game of the Week: Thorp at Athens

The Cardinals are tied with Owen-Withee atop the conference and face a tough test against a one-loss Bluejays squad.