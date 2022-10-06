Prep Football Week 8 Conference Glance: Teams close in on conference titles, playoff berths

Moving closer towards conference titles and clinching playoff berths are the name of the game in the eighth week of the prep football season.

Big Rivers

Games: Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North at New Richmond, Hudson at Superior, Menomonie at River Falls

Breakdown: Hudson and River Falls aim to stay atop the Big Rivers while Chi-Hi and New Richmond shoot for wins to keep their conference title hopes alive.

Game of the Week: Menomonie at River Falls

The Wildcats aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season while the Mustangs battle to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: Cornell at New Auburn, Prairie Farm at Bruce

Breakdown: Two games on the schedule this week with Lake Holcombe's forfeit to McDonell as the winless Chiefs and Trojans clash while conference co-leader Prairie Farm plays at Bruce.

Game of the Week: Prairie Farm at Bruce

The Panthers need a win to set up a winner-take-all matchup at McDonell next week for the conference title. Bruce ran for 415 yards and six scores in a 50-34 win over Cornell last week.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Mondovi at Elk Mound, Fall Creek at Durand-Arkansaw, Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild

Breakdown: The unbeaten Ramblers host the Orioles on Thursday while the Buffaloes, Crickets and Warriors hit the road Friday.

Game of the Week: Fall Creek at Durand

The Panthers are already in the playoffs and looking to strengthen their resume while the Crickets can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Spring Valley, Clear Lake at Boyceville, Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake, Glenwood City at Colfax

Breakdown: League leader Spring Valley hosts one of its close contenders, the Wolves aim to stay on the heels of the Cardinals in Turtle Lake, Boyceville eyes a playoff berth with a win and the Vikings host the Hilltoppers.

Game of the Week: Cadott at Spring Valley

The Cardinals can clinch at least a share of the league crown with a win while the Hornets can move into a tie atop the standings with one week to go with a victory.

Heart O'North

Games: Bloomer at Spooner, Barron at Northwestern, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron, Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls

Breakdown: Northwestern can clinch a share of the league title with a win, the two second-place teams battle in Saint Croix Falls, Bloomer aims to move a step closer to the playoffs and Cameron eyes clinching a postseason berth.

Game of the Week: Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls

The winning team stays in range for a possible conference title but would also pick up a key victory for postseason seeding purposes.

Central Wisconsin East (8-man)

Games: Gilman at Thorp, Alma Center Lincoln at Owen-Withee, Athens at Greenwood

Breakdown: The unbeaten Cardinals and Blackhawks stay at home while the Indians host the Bluejays.

Game of the Week: Gilman at Thorp

Nearby rivals meet in a key conference matchup. The Cardinals need the win to stay atop the league standings while a Pirates win would put Gilman back in contention for a share of the league title.