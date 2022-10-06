Prep Football Week 8 Conference Glance: Teams close in on conference titles, playoff berths

Breakdown: Two games on the schedule this week with Lake Holcombe's forfeit to McDonell as the winless Chiefs and Trojans clash while conference co-leader Prairie Farm plays at Bruce.
Game of the Week: Prairie Farm at Bruce
The Panthers need a win to set up a winner-take-all matchup at McDonell next week for the conference title. Bruce ran for 415 yards and six scores in a 50-34 win over Cornell last week.
Cloverbelt
Games: Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Mondovi at Elk Mound, Fall Creek at Durand-Arkansaw, Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild
Breakdown: The unbeaten Ramblers host the Orioles on Thursday while the Buffaloes, Crickets and Warriors hit the road Friday.
Game of the Week: Fall Creek at Durand
The Panthers are already in the playoffs and looking to strengthen their resume while the Crickets can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Spring Valley, Clear Lake at Boyceville, Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake, Glenwood City at Colfax
Breakdown: League leader Spring Valley hosts one of its close contenders, the Wolves aim to stay on the heels of the Cardinals in Turtle Lake, Boyceville eyes a playoff berth with a win and the Vikings host the Hilltoppers.
Game of the Week: Cadott at Spring Valley
The Cardinals can clinch at least a share of the league crown with a win while the Hornets can move into a tie atop the standings with one week to go with a victory.
Heart O'North
Games: Bloomer at Spooner, Barron at Northwestern, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron, Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls
Breakdown: Northwestern can clinch a share of the league title with a win, the two second-place teams battle in Saint Croix Falls, Bloomer aims to move a step closer to the playoffs and Cameron eyes clinching a postseason berth.
Game of the Week: Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls
The winning team stays in range for a possible conference title but would also pick up a key victory for postseason seeding purposes.
Central Wisconsin East (8-man)
Games: Gilman at Thorp, Alma Center Lincoln at Owen-Withee, Athens at Greenwood
Breakdown: The unbeaten Cardinals and Blackhawks stay at home while the Indians host the Bluejays.
Game of the Week: Gilman at Thorp
Nearby rivals meet in a key conference matchup. The Cardinals need the win to stay atop the league standings while a Pirates win would put Gilman back in contention for a share of the league title.
Dawson Goodman picked up a blocked field goal and ran it for a game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Chi-Hi football team dealt River Falls its first loss of the year Friday in a 20-14 win at Dorais Field.
The Bloomer boys cross country team put forth a dominant effort on Tuesday to win the Owen-Withee meet team championship. The Blackhawks took five of the first 12 positions, led by Anders Michaelsen's victory.