Prep Football Week 9 Conference Glance: League titles on the line in Central Wisconsin West, East and Dunn-St. Croix

Conference championships and playoff berths will be decided this week with a number of high-profile games in the final week of the regular season.
Big Rivers
Games: Superior at Chi-Hi, New Richmond at Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, River Falls at Eau Claire North
Breakdown: The Raiders and Wildcats aim to wrap up at least a share of the league title while the Cardinals and Mustangs close the regular season with home battles.
Game of the Week: New Richmond at Hudson
The Tigers will offer stiff competition for the Raiders having won two in a row since a 21-7 loss to Chippewa Falls.
Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
Games: Prairie Farm at McDonell (Thur.), Bruce at New Auburn, South Shore at Cornell
Breakdown: The conference title will be decided Thursday night while the Trojans and Chiefs host Friday night battles.
Game of the Week: Prairie Farm at McDonell
The Macks can win their first outright league title since 1997 with a win while a Panther victory could create a three-way tie for the title if Bruce also wins.
Cloverbelt
Games: Neillsville/Granton at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
Breakdown: The Ramblers can clinch the outright league title with a win Thursday while Friday's games all have potential playoff implications.
Game of the Week: Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi
Both teams are in the playoffs but could use one more strong win to strengthen their respective postseason resumes.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Boyceville at Cadott, Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, Colfax at Clear Lake, Turtle Lake at Glenwood City
Breakdown: The conference title is on the line in Spring Valley while playoff qualifiers battle in Cadott, Turtle Lake chases a playoff berth in Glenwood City and the Warriors and Vikings clash as both look to end the year with a win.
Game of the Week: Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley
The Cardinals can win the outright league title with a win while the Wolves can pull even with Spring Valley with a victory.
Heart O'North
Games: Northwestern at Bloomer, Cameron at Cumberland, Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Saint Croix Falls at Barron
Breakdown: The Blackhawks can clinch a playoff berth with a win while the playoff-bound Comets and Saints hit the road and the Rails and Bulldogs aim to end with a win.
Game of the Week: Northwestern at Bloomer
Both teams have plenty to play for as the unbeaten Tigers wrap up an outright league title with a win and the Blackhawks can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
Central Wisconsin East (8-man)
Games: Thorp at Owen-Withee (Thur.), Athens at Gilman, Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln
Breakdown: Two unbeatens meet on Thursday before the Pirates and Hornets host games on Friday night.
Game of the Week: Thorp at Owen-Withee
Two unbeaten and state-ranked teams clashing for the league championship should make for a great contest.