 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football Conference Glance | Week 9

Prep Football Week 9 Conference Glance: League titles on the line in Central Wisconsin West, East and Dunn-St. Croix

Lake Holcombe football at Thorp 8-27-21

Thorp quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer throws during a game against Lake Holcombe on Aug. 27, 2021 at Thorp.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Conference championships and playoff berths will be decided this week with a number of high-profile games in the final week of the regular season.

Big Rivers

Games: Superior at Chi-Hi, New Richmond at Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, River Falls at Eau Claire North

Breakdown: The Raiders and Wildcats aim to wrap up at least a share of the league title while the Cardinals and Mustangs close the regular season with home battles.

Game of the Week: New Richmond at Hudson

The Tigers will offer stiff competition for the Raiders having won two in a row since a 21-7 loss to Chippewa Falls.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: Prairie Farm at McDonell (Thur.), Bruce at New Auburn, South Shore at Cornell

People are also reading…

Breakdown: The conference title will be decided Thursday night while the Trojans and Chiefs host Friday night battles.

Game of the Week: Prairie Farm at McDonell

The Macks can win their first outright league title since 1997 with a win while a Panther victory could create a three-way tie for the title if Bruce also wins.

Cloverbelt

Games: Neillsville/Granton at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Breakdown: The Ramblers can clinch the outright league title with a win Thursday while Friday's games all have potential playoff implications.

Game of the Week: Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi

Both teams are in the playoffs but could use one more strong win to strengthen their respective postseason resumes.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Boyceville at Cadott, Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, Colfax at Clear Lake, Turtle Lake at Glenwood City

Breakdown: The conference title is on the line in Spring Valley while playoff qualifiers battle in Cadott, Turtle Lake chases a playoff berth in Glenwood City and the Warriors and Vikings clash as both look to end the year with a win.

Game of the Week: Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley

The Cardinals can win the outright league title with a win while the Wolves can pull even with Spring Valley with a victory.

Heart O'North

Games: Northwestern at Bloomer, Cameron at Cumberland, Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Saint Croix Falls at Barron

Breakdown: The Blackhawks can clinch a playoff berth with a win while the playoff-bound Comets and Saints hit the road and the Rails and Bulldogs aim to end with a win.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Bloomer

Both teams have plenty to play for as the unbeaten Tigers wrap up an outright league title with a win and the Blackhawks can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

Central Wisconsin East (8-man)

Games: Thorp at Owen-Withee (Thur.), Athens at Gilman, Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln

Breakdown: Two unbeatens meet on Thursday before the Pirates and Hornets host games on Friday night.

Game of the Week: Thorp at Owen-Withee

Two unbeaten and state-ranked teams clashing for the league championship should make for a great contest.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News