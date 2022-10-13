Prep Football Week 9 Conference Glance: League titles on the line in Central Wisconsin West, East and Dunn-St. Croix

Conference championships and playoff berths will be decided this week with a number of high-profile games in the final week of the regular season.

Big Rivers

Games: Superior at Chi-Hi, New Richmond at Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, River Falls at Eau Claire North

Breakdown: The Raiders and Wildcats aim to wrap up at least a share of the league title while the Cardinals and Mustangs close the regular season with home battles.

Game of the Week: New Richmond at Hudson

The Tigers will offer stiff competition for the Raiders having won two in a row since a 21-7 loss to Chippewa Falls.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: Prairie Farm at McDonell (Thur.), Bruce at New Auburn, South Shore at Cornell

Breakdown: The conference title will be decided Thursday night while the Trojans and Chiefs host Friday night battles.

Game of the Week: Prairie Farm at McDonell

The Macks can win their first outright league title since 1997 with a win while a Panther victory could create a three-way tie for the title if Bruce also wins.

Cloverbelt

Games: Neillsville/Granton at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Breakdown: The Ramblers can clinch the outright league title with a win Thursday while Friday's games all have potential playoff implications.

Game of the Week: Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi

Both teams are in the playoffs but could use one more strong win to strengthen their respective postseason resumes.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Boyceville at Cadott, Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, Colfax at Clear Lake, Turtle Lake at Glenwood City

Breakdown: The conference title is on the line in Spring Valley while playoff qualifiers battle in Cadott, Turtle Lake chases a playoff berth in Glenwood City and the Warriors and Vikings clash as both look to end the year with a win.

Game of the Week: Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley

The Cardinals can win the outright league title with a win while the Wolves can pull even with Spring Valley with a victory.

Heart O'North

Games: Northwestern at Bloomer, Cameron at Cumberland, Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Saint Croix Falls at Barron

Breakdown: The Blackhawks can clinch a playoff berth with a win while the playoff-bound Comets and Saints hit the road and the Rails and Bulldogs aim to end with a win.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Bloomer

Both teams have plenty to play for as the unbeaten Tigers wrap up an outright league title with a win and the Blackhawks can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

Central Wisconsin East (8-man)

Games: Thorp at Owen-Withee (Thur.), Athens at Gilman, Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln

Breakdown: Two unbeatens meet on Thursday before the Pirates and Hornets host games on Friday night.

Game of the Week: Thorp at Owen-Withee

Two unbeaten and state-ranked teams clashing for the league championship should make for a great contest.