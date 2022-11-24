Prep Girls Basketball: 10 Chippewa County Players To Watch This Winter

The prep girls basketball season is in full swing, and Chippewa County offers plenty of talent amongst its eight teams. These are 10 players to watch during this winter’s season.

Teagen Becker,

Stanley-BoydThe senior averaged just shy of 12 points per game in an injury-shortened junior season and earlier this month signed her letter of intent to play in college at Division II Flagler College in Florida. She is a strong shooter that has added to her game in recent years.

Morgan Berg,

New AuburnThe junior might be the best pure post player in Chippewa County after averaging 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for the Trojans. The 6-foot Berg was an All-East Lakeland Conference second team selection and is hard to handle around the basket.

Emily Cooper, McDonell

The sharpshooting junior is a presence on both ends of the court for the Macks. Cooper was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State honorable selection and All-Western Cloverbelt first team selection a season ago as she averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds. 4.9 assists and 4.3 steals per contest.

Elly Eiler, Cadott

The athletic senior is off to a strong start this year after averaging 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game a season ago as she earned All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team honors. Eiler is averaging 23 points per game through three games this season.

Lauryn Goettl, Cadott

Another senior starting strong, Goettl led the Hornets at 18.2 points per game last season to go with 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.6 assists. Goettl earned All-Western Cloverbelt first team accolades and is averaging 21.3 points per game through three contests in 2022-23.

Marley Hughes, McDonell

The senior has been a key part of McDonell’s last two Division 5 state qualifying teams. The versatile Hughes averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in earning All-Western Cloverbelt second team honors in 2021-22 and played more than anyone on the team.

Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe

The junior is one of two All-East Lakeland returners this winter for the Chieftains along with Karly Kirkman. Lechleitner was a first team all-conference honoree as a sophomore after averaging 13.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists per contest.

Kelsea Popp, Cornell

The lone senior on a team heavy in underclassmen, Popp showed she could shoulder the scoring load a season ago in averaging a team-best 9.4 points per game. Popp was an All-East Lakeland second team honoree and will be the top target for opponents again this season.

Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi

The senior has the shot to sink 3s from the outside and the toughness to battle for rebounds close to the basket. Reuter led the Cardinals with 10 points per game a season ago and shot 30 percent from long range while pulling down a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game as she was named an All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention.

Brooklynn Sarauer, Bloomer

The junior Sarauer is the top returning scorer this season for the Blackhawks and will be leaned on with a young Bloomer roster. Sarauer averaged 7.2 points per game and scored at least 11 points in four of the team’s final six games overall.