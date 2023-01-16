Prep Girls Basketball: Bloomer finding success with balanced approach

BLOOMER — Before the season even started, the Bloomer girls basketball team was dealt a tough blow.

The Blackhkawks lost leading scorer Dani Latz to a torn ACL in the months leading up to the season. So the team has spent the first few months of the season finding out who fits best where and is starting to find more success, winning for the third time in four games after a 50-33 nonconference win over Cameron on Monday.

Brooklynn Sarauer scored 17 points to lead the Blackhawks (5-7) with 17 points and was one of four players to score at least seven points in the win. Bloomer was already going to enter the season with a relatively inexperienced roster. But losing Latz's 11.3 points per game from a All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention season as a sophomore was another tough blow.

Instead of one person trying to shoulder that scoring load, many players have taken on added responsibility. Sarauer's 17 points were a season high and she entered Monday's game along with fellow juniors Katlyn Jones and CC Seibel averaging more than seven points per game to lead the team.

“I think everyone has kind of had their moments and I think that’s really great," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said of the balanced scoring. "There’s that confidence that they can step up and do different things on the court. If one person is off it’s not like we have to rely on one to do some of the scoring. We’ve put some points on the board. Now we just need to work on our defense and shutting some teams down.”

The Blackhawks never trailed in Monday's win, jumping out to a 12-0 lead on the strength of three 3-pointers combined for Sarauer and Jones before Addy Zwiefelhofer added a 3-point play. Zwiefelhofer is one of three freshmen seeing significant playing time in their first season of high school basketball. Brooke Petska started for Bloomer and scored eight points to go with Zwiefelhofer's seven points and Nora Jensen added a pair of free throws off the bench.

“The older girls have been great about meshing in and we’re still figuring each other a little bit and how we play and what’s our strengths are," coach Seibel said of adding the freshmen to the lineup. "It seems like we’re getting a little bit more comfortable as we go.”

Sarauer credited the youngsters' eagerness for their early success. Jensen entered Monday averaging more than six points per game while Petska and Zwiefelhofer are each scoring more than five points per contest.

“I think it’s just their drive," Sarauer said. "They’re very driven and they give it 110 percent all the time, which pushes us more and it helps us push them too.”

Jones scored nine points in the win.

With just one senior on the roster (Jessica LaGesse) and a large group of juniors — many of whom helped the Blackhawks volleyball team advance to the Division 2 state tournament last fall — Bloomer was short on varsity basketball experience at the start of the season and lost four of its first five games. But since a 52-45 win over Eau Claire Regis on Dec. 9, the Blackhawks have shown improvement. The team has played competitive against some of the best teams in the Western Cloverbelt and even held a 5-point halftime lead at Osseo-Fairchild last week before the Thunder rolled to a 63-42 win.

“What’s great is these girls can play with these higher-level teams and teams that are being successful this season," coach Seibel said.

As the season has gone on, coach Seibel said the focus has changed from gaining experience to learning to put together a full game. The Blackhawks did that Monday night, holding the Comets (4-8) to 10 made shots from the field. Lauren Pearson scored 12 points to lead Cameron.

Another goal for the Blackhawks is to develop a stronger inside-out game. Bloomer made all four of its 3-pointers within the first nine minutes of the win but wants to pair that long-range shooting with tough offense down low.

Bloomer continues a busy week at St. Croix Central on Tuesday before hosting Fall Creek on Thursday. The Blackhawks have split their first eight Western Cloverbelt games and sit in fifth place in the standings, one game behind Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild in third.

“We’re starting to learn to play together a lot better and play as a team more," Sarauer said.

