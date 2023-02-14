The Chi-Hi girls basketball team was down.

But not out.

The Cardinals overcame a 5-point deficit late to earn a 47-44 win over Medford on Tuesday at Chi-Hi, snapping a 20-game losing streak.

Brooklyn Sandvig scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals (2-21) and Olivia Sanborn added 15 points as the Cards won for the first time since the season game of the season. Chi-Hi trailed by five with two minutes and 30 seconds to go. That's where the defense picked things up, forcing a steal that led to a Sarah Chaffee 3-pointer to cut the gap to two. The defense came up with more stops to help the Cardinals take the lead and hold it the rest of the way.

“To get a win like that that’s close like that and they really had to fight in the end was special," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said.

Sandvig scored the first 10 points of the game for the Cardinals before Sanborn had her first basket at the 8:23 mark of the first half to help Chi-Hi take a 12-8 lead. The Iowa State University track and field signee Sandvig scores many of her points off steals leading to layups as a leader on the defense.

“Part of that is she’s at the top of our 1-3-1 (defense) and she loves that possession and just lives for it," Bestul said of Sandvig. "If she’s not in foul trouble – which has been an issue this year – but if she’s not in foul trouble she can really go far and take some chances and she just lives for that position and those layups.”

Sanborn's 15 points were a season high for the junior, more than doubling her previous best effort of six points.

“Liv played really well tonight," Bestul said of Sanborn. "She managed off the dribble to find gaps in their defense and she hit some shots – not necessarily layups but pull up jump shots – that was big for her.”

Freshman Riley Terhark added seven points off the bench in the win.

Brooke Rudolph had a game-high 22 points for the Raiders (6-16).

Chi-Hi's last win was a 68-44 win at D.C. Everest on Nov. 22 on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

It's been a frustrating season for the Cardinals, but Tuesday provided some much-needed excitement as the team hits the homestretch of the regular season. Chi-Hi closes out Big Rivers Conference play on Friday at home against Eau Claire Memorial before opening the Division 1 playoffs as a No. 18 seed at No. 15 Appleton West next Tuesday.

“I will say that as frustrating as it is to have a season like this, what I’ll say about my team is they don’t quit," Bestul said. "These games that we’re playing they play hard to the very end and I do appreciate that. They listen to me and will do what I ask all the way to the very end regardless of the score and I think that allowed us to pull this one out in the very end because we always play hard in the end.”