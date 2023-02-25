CADOTT — The Cadott and Colfax girls basketball teams aren't shy about letting it fly from beyond the arc.

The Vikings were successful from long range on Saturday, hitting eight 3-pointers in a 56-35 Division 4 regional championship victory over the Hornets.

Colfax senior Aynsley Olson hit four of her team-high five 3-pointers in the second half in helping the Vikings improve upon a 26-14 halftime lead.

“Anybody who knows me knows I’m not about throwing threes up there, they’ve got to be selective and I thought we were excellent with our shot selection tonight and making sure the looks that we got were good ones and they went in, so that was good," Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said.

Those good looks came from finding holes in the Cadott defense, leading to open shots that went down.

“In the end we didn’t get everything we wanted," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "I thought we still played alright. The ball just didn’t go down. I think our issues were more on the defensive end.”

The Hornets made five 3-pointers, but none in the first half and one through the first 27 minutes of the game. Lauryn Goettl scored 17 points to lead Cadott and cut the Vikings lead to eight early in the second half on a basket to cap an 8-0 run and get within 29-21.

But from there the Vikings started to pull away with Olson hitting her second three of the half as a part of six straight Colfax points.

Colfax (19-6) methodically pulled away as Cadott had too many empty possessions on offense to put together a comeback.

Olson led Colfax with 19 points and also drew the praise of Sarauer for her defensive work against the ultra-athletic Goettl. McKenna Shipman scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half with strong work around the basket before the Vikings started finding their stroke from long range.

Laken Ryan scored nine points on three second-half 3-pointers and Elly Eiler finished with seven points for Cadott (20-6).

Saturday's loss was a tough end to what was one of the most successful season in Cadott program history in many ways. The Hornets finished second in the Western Cloverbelt standings and received votes during the season for both the Division 4 WisSports.net and Associated Press state polls. The team hit the 20-win mark for the first time since the mid 1980s, if not ever, and was playing in its first regional final since 1998.

“For these girls it was just a magnificent 20-win season (and) third round in the playoffs," Hazuga said. "Yeah they didn’t want it to end but they also realize they’ve done something no other Cadott team has ever done.”

Cadott graduates a strong senior class of Eiler, Goettl, Morgan Moldrem, Eva Enestvedt and Ryan, players that were vital in the team's return to prominence.

“They’re going to be a hard act to follow but we’ve got some players we think are going to try to do that," Hazuga said of the seniors.

The Vikings advance to Thursday's sectional semifinal to meet Phillips at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. While Colfax is no stranger to deep postseason runs, this one is a bit different. The Vikings have just two seniors on the team (Molly Heidorn and Olson) and came into the season short on varsity experience.

Colfax finished the regular season tied with Durand-Arkansaw for second place in the Dunn-St. Croix standings behind Division 3 regional champion Elk Mound.

“We had a lot of kids who had not played varsity basketball before," Sarauer said. "You could tell at the beginning of the season we were working through some stuff but we’ve got a lot of kids who can play. We were just trying to figure out who we were and what worked well for us. I’m super proud of how they’ve evolved as the season went on, just taking everything I’ve said and everything (assistant coach Joe Doucette) has said and worked to be the team they are right now.”

Phillips routed Ladysmith 65-44 on Saturday and won the North Marawood Conference championship during the regular season. Thursday's winner advances to Saturday's sectional finals to meet either Neillsville or Fall Creek for a trip to the state tournament in Green Bay.

“I think this group is playing its best basketball right now at the end of the season and that’s what we want," Sarauer said.

